Vispero Storm Accessible Kiosk Solution

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 — Vispero, the world’s leading assistive technology provider for the visually impaired, is excited to share news of a partnership between Vispero and Storm Interface, combining the JAWS® screen reader with Storm’s assistive technology products to create the most accessible kiosk experience for users who are blind, have low vision, or limited dexterity.

According to Matt Ater, Vice President of Business Development at Vispero, “Storm Interface’s dedication to a usable and accessible experience equals Vispero’s ongoing mission to serve users who are blind or who have low vision. The partnership between Storm and Vispero brings together two leaders in assistive technology and establishes greater usability of kiosks.”

The kiosk version of JAWS software has added support to make it easier than ever to integrate Storm Assistive Technology devices into a kiosk solution. Peter Jarvis, Storm Interface Vice President, shares, “Storm is delighted with the additional functionality provided by the screen reader in JAWS. This additional functionality will deliver a more complete and accessible experience for users of Storm ATP (Assistive Technology Products).”

JAWS Kiosk features that support Storm-ATP Devices include the ability to autostart JAWS upon insertion of headphones, the delivery of a custom welcome message, standardized keypad integration, the ability to customize additional button functionality, and an auto stop/session end function upon the removal of headphones.

Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind states, “Members of the National Federation of the Blind applaud the collaboration between Vispero and Storm Interface toward the continued development and implementation of accessible kiosk systems. As kiosks are an ever-growing gateway to banking, shopping, accessing healthcare, and applying for and receiving public services, it is essential that the blind have access to these systems in order to live the lives we want. We appreciate that both Vispero and Storm Interface have been, and will continue to be, receptive to the feedback and recommendations of the nation’s blind.”

This collaboration will help kiosk manufacturers meet accessibility requirements for federal government, banking, healthcare, hospitality, retail, transportation, and more.

About Storm

Storm Interface have designed and manufactured secure, rugged and reliable keypads, keyboards and interface devices for more than 30 years. Storm products are built to withstand rough use and abuse in unattended public-use and industrial applications. Storm Assistive Technology Products are recognized by the Royal National Institute for Blind People under their “RNIB Tried and Tested” program.

About JAWS Kiosk

JAWS Kiosk is a collaboration between The Paciello Group (TPG) and Freedom Scientific (sister companies under Vispero) which provides JAWS screen reading software for kiosks, technical implementation, and consulting services.

Contact Laura Boniello Miller at lmiller@vispero.com or your TPG sales representative for information.