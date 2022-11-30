Kiosk Mode Android Software New Release

KioWare for Android Version 4.3 is Now Available!

A new version update of KioWare for Android has been released. Version 4.3 for Android is now available with many improvements that work toward the company’s goal of constantly improving user experience.

The updates to version 4.3 include streamlined app management, improved permission requests, a customizable notification shade, an improved interface with KioWare server for full version users, and various additional bug fixes.

In addition, basic and full Android users can now enjoy enhanced configuration options to customize preferences. To learn more about these improvements and bug fixes, please click here.

The kiosk mode android software also comes with additional functionality modules you can download as well:

KioWare for Android module required for communicating with some devices in KioWare such as the MagTek scanner. Requires KioWare Basic or Full for Android 2.0 or higher. You can also click here to download the trial directly from our website.

You can also click here to download the trial directly from our website. KioWare Samsung Support is an app required for utilizing expanded kiosk software features specific to Samsung devices using KNOX Standard 5.1 and above .

. For deployments accepting credit card payments, this document details how to configure KioWare to ensure PCI Compliance.

Analytical Design Solutions, Inc. dba KioWare has been in business since 1991 providing IT consulting to businesses of all sizes, is located in York, Pennsylvania, and is a worldwide market leader in self-service kiosk and purposed device markets. KioWare is kiosk system software that kiosk applications are built on and is used in over 14,000 projects in over 140 countries with project deployments that range from a handful to many thousands of kiosks.

