Which OS Should I Use for Kiosks and Device Fleet

Choosing an Operating System

Nice video by Keith Szot of Esper on Choosing an Operating System going thru the main OS offerings. Those are Apple, Android, Windows and Linux. A new option these days is the Google Chrome Flex which is aimed at the corporate desktop market.

Choosing an Operating System for Your Device Fleet | Fleet Geek Ep. 2 from Esper on Vimeo.

After choosing a business model (watch Fleet Geek Ep. 1 if you haven’t), the next step to building a scalable device-based business is choosing the right OS for your fleet. Android, Windows, Linux, or iOS are great options to consider and Keith Szot, VP of Innovation and Solutions at Esper, walks you through the pragmatic considerations needed to choose the right one for your use case.

Esper’s Fleet Geek series gives forward-thinking leaders the roadmap needed to build a device fleet that continuously delivers differentiated and delightful experiences to their end users. Whether you’re starting from scratch or finding ways to improve your current fleet, the Fleet Geek series will guide you through the tough decisions and considerations so you can focus on bringing innovations to market, faster and easier than ever.

