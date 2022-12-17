Kiosk People on the Move — Olea Kiosks Brings on Michael Tulloch

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales.

In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation. With his ability to build strategic relationships, Tulloch will work to cultivate strategic partnerships with best-in-class software providers and venues. His extensive knowledge and experience in self-service solutions will help him as he looks to help innovate new solutions to quickly identify and validate visitors using biometric technology at prominent venues worldwide.