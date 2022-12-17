No-Code Development Platform Intuiface Supports Raspberry Pi

New functions from Intuiface no-code development platform which now includes Raspberry Pi. One of Intuiface’s claims to fame is its breadth of Player’s operating system support. For a refresher, those platforms are Windows, Android, iPadOS, BrightSign, ChromeOS, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS.

From Intuiface blog December 2022

They say it’s better to give than to receive. Receiving is pretty cool – but we’re in a giving mood! December brings us three major feature releases: two for Player Next Gen and one for Headless CMS. Let’s check them out.

Player Next Gen: Deploy experiences as a webpage

‍Those of you with access to Player Next Gen are aware that they could already deploy their experiences as a complete webpage or embedded in an iFrame. What they couldn’t do was initiate the deployment process on their own. Up until now, webpage deployment had to be performed by Intuiface staff. No longer.

All Intuiface accounts with Player Next Gen and a Views license will now find a “Deploy as webpage” tab in the Share and Deploy Console for each of their published experiences. On this tab, one or more URLs can be created. (Multiple URLs permit, for example, a means for controlling content availability across independent websites.)

Clicking the “Create URL” button seen in the image above will open a web deployment configuration panel with information about the new URL and with the option to permit embedding that URL in an iFrame.

These deployed experiences are hosted on Intuiface’s Amazon Web Services-based infrastructure, so you can expect high availability and performance.

This feature is available NOW!

‍Headless CMS: Base Duplication

‍Love your Headless CMS (H-CMS) base and want to make a copy? Now you can! In fact, anyone with Dashboard permissions for a given base can now duplicate that base. You’ve got two options: 1) duplicate just the structure, and 2) duplicate the structure and content. You’ll find these options in the Base Actions section to the right of the Dashboard tab for any H-CMS base.

Here’s something cool. If an invited Intuiface account – an account that does not own a base but has Dashboard permissions – duplicates that base, the copy is placed into the invited Intuiface account. Now you know how to copy a base to other Intuiface accounts. 😉

This feature is available NOW!

Player Next Gen: Support for Raspberry Pi

One of Intuiface’s claims to fame is its breadth of Player’s operating system support. For a refresher, those platforms are Windows, Android, iPadOS, BrightSign, ChromeOS, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS.

Now there’s an eighth operating system: Raspberry Pi OS.

Formerly known as Raspbian, it may not surprise you to know that Raspberry Pi OS is the operating system for the Raspberry Pi device. Known for its inexpensive, low-energy-consuming form factor, Raspberry Pis are becoming popular with the digital signage crowd. Thanks to Player Next Gen, your experiences can run on that device.

‍

Image taken from the Raspberry Pi Website

‍

Keep in mind, we’re talking about running Player natively on the Raspberry Pi. This means remote deployment and device monitoring are possible.

This feature is available NOW!