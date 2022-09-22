Webinar on Self-Service Kiosk Service

Self-Service Kiosk Service News

Having a hard time keeping up with the service support required by your clients? Join Pitney Bowes service delivery experts, Michael Mack and Ron Turlington alongside Craig Allen Keefner as they share details on current service staffing changes and how Service Delivery Innovation can improve your client experiences.

Live, interactive webinar:

October 6, 2022 | 2:00 PM ET

Leverage world class service for competitive advantage.

If you’re having a hard time keeping up with the service support required by your clients, our experts are here to help.

Pitney Bowes service delivery experts, Mike Mack and Ron Turlington will be joined by Craig Keefner, Executive Director of the Kiosk Association. Together they will share details on all the current service staffing changes and how they may be impacting your organization and client experience. Join us for this 45-minute session to get your questions answered.

Learn more about:

Current Marketplace and Service Delivery Challenges Service Delivery strategies for Kiosk and Retail How Service Delivery Innovation can improve your client experiences

Learn to deliver an improved service experience in today’s changing marketplace. Join us on October 6.

Speakers:

Michael Mack

Vice President, Service Delivery Innovation

Pitney Bowes

Michael is a senior business leader who has over 33 years of managed services experience with Pitney Bowes leading a broad range of business development, operational and consulting initiatives. His team provides comprehensive, strategic and flexible service delivery and support solutions to grow and optimize a client’s business. His team leverages industry recognized, best in class global technology enabled infrastructure, field technician network and service delivery industry expertise.

Michael lives in Ohio with his wife and two rescue dogs (Pugs) and is looking spoiling his first grandchild.

Ron Turlington

Manager of Business Development

Pitney Bowes

Ron Turlington began his career at Pitney Bowes as a member of the Service Delivery Innovation team just over 3 years ago. Bringing with him 14 years of experience in the financial services and armored car industry, Ron was quick to utilize key retail and quick service restaurant relationships to bring awareness of all that Pitney Bowes has to offer, generating several million-dollar opportunities with new logo clients in a variety of industries.

Residing in Florida, Ron can be found boating on the weekends or at dog shows with his Champion Labrador Retrievers, Whiskey and Natasha. With 2 kids of his own, and 3 step kids, all in their 20’s, there’s never a dull moment with activities happening year-round!

Craig Keefner

Executive Director

Kiosk Association

Craig spends most of his time as the manager for the Kiosk Association. In 1995 he served as moderator for the original Big 7 Usenet group. He has continued to work in the kiosk industry since then (27 years). In 2015 the industry players asked him if he would create the association and it has grown exponentially since then. He manages relationships with the U.S. Access Board, PCI SSC and other accessibility groups (NFB, RNIB, etc). He monitors all types of RFPs (100+ each week).

Craig attended the University of Tulsa for English and Philosophy. His English background has served him very well in the SEO world over the years.

*All registrants will receive an on-demand recording.

