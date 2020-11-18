Kiosk Market Research Report and Website Launch

From EIN Newswire

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / — The kioskindustry.org communications site for the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) is pleased to announce the launch of our new website design.

The new design emphasizes content such as videos, opinion, sponsor and member news as well as industry-wide news in the self-service kiosk related markets. Coverage of digital signage, smart city, POS and retail automation are also part of the content mix.

Major improvements include:

o More relevant content more quickly found

o Demo videos in articles by default

o Up to date SEO mechanisms such as Structured Data

o Inbuilt Ad and Analytics hooks (though we are no fan of Adsense)

o HTML5 | CSS3 support

o Author pagestyles

o Responsive slider for features

o And lastly, it is extremely quick (as measured by Google)

As part of the launch the KMA has commissioned a 2021-2022 Kiosk Market Analysis report covering a minimum of 40 companies (members and non-members). Participation is open to any company involved in self-service kiosks. That includes deployers and customers, as well as device supply chain providers (printers, service, displays, menuboards, touchscreens, drive-thru, mobile scanning, touchless touch, computers and more).

Markets covered include self-service kiosks, customer-facing POS (with exception of supermarkets checkout), Smart City, International markets such as SE Asia and Europe, plus a wide range of “interactive” and smart digital signage (including menuboards, outdoor and drive-thru).

How the market was before the pandemic and how it has changed due to the pandemic is a major focus. Looking forward to how self-service will be utilized in the future is final component.

Your input is welcome and completely confidential with the nationally recognized research firm commissioned (BCC Research). Contact Craig at catareno.com and we will forward your contact information to the research firm.

Lastly, as a public service announcement, we would like to bring to the attention recent in-depth content on current VA fever screening actions which are endangering veterans as well as content on deceptive temperature screening tablets from China. IPVM has been the leading independent test authority for temperature kiosks and surveillance cameras.