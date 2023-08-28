linux kiosk mode

Linux Kiosk Manufacturers

Linux has a long history with kiosks but often it is considered “less” than Windows, especially in the corporate world where you have a host of Microsoft Certified support people and adding or removing a computer from the network is centrally managed. Pretty good reasons actually.

It was 2023 or 2022 when the break-through Linux kiosk occurred and that was the Samsung Kiosk News — All-In-One Kiosk — it runs Tizen which is Linux. Restaurants love them for inexpensive self-order.

We don’t really think about all of the devices that run on Linux. 40% of the TVs in the world run on Linux (Samsung and LG). Which is more reliable? Your TV or your Windows PC? Which is lower cost, which gets infected, which updates itself better? The list goes on and on. And let’s not forget “appliances” like refrigerators, washers, dryers. Android is good but it is based on Linux. Apple IoS is nice but it too is based on linux.

Before we “talk about” Linux here are the current kiosk manufacturers that support Linux out of the box (hardware and software).

Recent Linux Kiosk News

Ready for some talk and discussion? Here is an overview.

Back Then In the corporate network – advantages of Windows:

Active Directory and Domain Services: Windows Server offers Active Directory, a robust directory service that centralizes user authentication, access control, and network management. This makes it easier to manage users, computers, and resources in a corporate network environment. Group Policy Management: Windows Active Directory includes Group Policy, which allows administrators to define and enforce security policies, configurations, and restrictions across the network. This helps ensure consistent security settings and configurations for all connected devices. Integration with Microsoft Products: Many organizations use Microsoft’s suite of products such as Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365. Windows operating systems seamlessly integrate with these products, providing a cohesive environment for users. For Kiosks — kiosks used to come with a wide range of devices. Coin acceptors, bill acceptors, scanners, printers of all types, passport readers, cameras, card swipes, check scanners, scanners, anything that could plug into an RS232 port or a USB port automatically came with Windows support.

What About Now and The Cloud

Those local Windows applications are now all in the cloud. On ChromeOS which is used for Chromebooks, you can now run native Windows apps. A die-hard Adobe graphics person is better off on Apple and always has been.

Now the OS is dynamically loaded from the cloud and not a bunch of DLLs residing locally.

The cloud and linux support a WIDER range of devices and platforms now. A $100 Raspberry Pi does just fine in some self-service applications and is more reliable than a PC, uses less energy and takes up less space.

Windows did take a stab at the appliance market with Windows CE but it was abandoned.

