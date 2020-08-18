Very nice exposition of McDonalds project by Steve Lister. This was a project to make McDonalds cool again.

From LinkedIn post we saw — So what was the idea of the project? – The complete reinvention of the world’s largest Fast Food Chain, including master-planning, architecture and interior design, brand positioning, graphics, packaging, uniforms and global design standards and guidelines.

What was the Project Brief to Landini Associates? – The brief was simply to “make McDonalds cool again”, in order to challenge and then re-attract “Millennials” who had become disenchanted with the brand, and to create a Global Flagship model.

Landini Associates’ design “Project Ray” is named after the brand’s founder Ray Kroc and first launched in December 2015 at Admiralty Station in Hong Kong.

Personally, I think they did an amazing job……what do you think?

So here are some of the concepts they came up with?

Incredible pictures taken by Jonathan Taylor!

Samples: