A focus on health and safety

Patient kiosks allow staff to focus on what matters – streamlining the check-in process and keeping employees healthy. Healthcare kiosks offer a high quality of care to patients and guests who walk through your door while also allowing less human contact with your counter staff who are at greater risk of being exposed to illness during check-in procedures. Other uses for healthcare self-service kiosks include: dental office kiosks, emergency room kiosks, and more.

Take a look at our standard kiosks which can be customized for your healthcare setting.

Healthcare kiosks offer many benefits Emergency rooms, doctor’s offices, dental facilities, senior living, university health centers and more are adding patient check-in and self-service kiosks. Kiosks provide: