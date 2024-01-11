Ingenico January Newsletter – Mobile POS

Make yourself comfortable to enjoy your reading!

Payment Services

Blog / EN -Italy: TETRA Next Generation hits the 50k target in the first quarter

TETRA next generation has been designed to leverage Ingenico’s tried and trusted technology, while optimising payments and enhancing sustainability. Adapted to countertop, portable, mobile, lane and self-service use cases, TETRA covers every payment scenario. It incorporates a broad range of eco-friendly payment terminals that support the largest existing portfolio of payment applications. Furthermore, alongside Ingenico’s Terminal as a Service (TaaS), managing and maintaining your terminal estate has never been simpler. You can future-proof your payment acceptance infrastructure, with support from Ingenico throughout the terminal lifecycle…

Read the rest of the blog here >

Customer Experience

Blog / EN – Empowering merchants is now possible with next-level Android solutions

In today’s rapidly evolving world of commerce, embracing innovation is essential for businesses to answer consumer demands and secure their growth. Let’s hear from Fabien Darné, Head of France and Benelux at Ingenico, who explores how merchants can be empowered to do just that…

Read the rest of the blog here >

Tech Trends

️What’s IN store – Palm Vein

Discover insights from Romain Colnet, Business Development Manager at Ingenico Lab, as he elaborates on the security of palm vein scan as a biometric authentication method. Unveil its accuracy, reliability, privacy, and unique identification approach, all in collaboration with Fujitsu.

Press Release / EN-Ingenico Acquires Phos, extending its offer for Merchant Payment Acceptance via Smartphone

The strategic purchase of Phos is a next step in Ingenico’s evolution towards software-driven services, following recent acquisition of Ingenico by the investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (the “Apollo Funds”) in September 2022…

Read the press release here >

Press Release / EN-Ingenico Announces Laurent Blanchard as New CEO to Lead Company into Next Phase

Suresnes, Paris (France), March 14th, 2023: Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions, announces the appointment of Laurent Blanchard as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as well as his appointment as the member of the Supervisory Board, and its election to its board of directors, effective April 3rd, 2023…

Read the press release here >

As we wrap up the fourth edition of The Ingenico Newsletter, we want to express our gratitude for your continued support. We’ve delved into TETRA, Android Solutions, and Palm vein, providing you with a wealth of information and tools to thrive in your industry. Your feedback and engagement mean the world to us, and we can’t wait to bring you more exciting updates and insights in our future editions. There is now more than 32k subscribers to this newsletter! Thank you for being a part of the Ingenico community!

➡️ Stay connected with Ingenico by subscribing to this newsletter and to our social media channels to stay informed and inspired in the dynamic world of payment solutions. The future of payments is surely promising, and Ingenico is leading the way. Stay tuned for more exciting developments!