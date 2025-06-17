Request Information

Request for Information
Top Ten Self-Service Products Our Members Provide
- Kiosk Enclosures – indoor, outdoor, standard, custom
- Kiosk Software (application, middleware and reporting analytics)
- Digital signage hardware – includes menu-boards
- Digital signage software
- Touchscreens, LCDs and LEDs
- Electronic Lockers
- Credit Card Readers for Self-Service
- Printers for Self-Service
- Vending Automation
- Consulting for kiosks or digital signage, service or reporting.
Typical questions we will ask:
- What stage in the cycle are you? Just looking?
- What is your timeframe for buying?
- What quantity now and what quantity later
- Indoor or Outdoor?
Listing of Gold Supporters
- Pyramid Computer – Kiosks
- Olea Kiosks – Kiosks
- Nanonation Software
- TPGi Screen Reader
- KIOSK Information Systems
- Kiosk Group Tablets
- 22Miles Digital Signage
- Intel Kiosk
- LG Business Solutions
- Peerless-AV Kiosks
- Acquire Digital Software
- Ingenico Payment
- Advanced Kiosks
- Entropy Cabinet Solutions
- Dolphin ADA
- ImageHolders Kiosks
- REDYREF Kiosks
- Alpine Kiosk
- ACRELEC America
- EasyPay Systems – bill payment
- Crane CPI
- SKG Manufacturing
- KT Group
- meldCX
