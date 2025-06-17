Request Information

By | June 17, 2025
0 Comment
Visit Pyramid Computer for McDonalds kiosks

Request for Information

Craig Keefner

Craig Keefner

Thanks for visiting and we are happy to help.  Typically we distribute your request to all of the members and they will respond to you.  Craig can respond personally if you prefer.

Top Ten Self-Service Products Our Members Provide

  1. Kiosk Enclosures – indoor, outdoor, standard, custom
  2. Kiosk Software (application, middleware and reporting analytics)
  3. Digital signage hardware – includes menu-boards
  4. Digital signage software
  5. Touchscreens, LCDs and LEDs
  6. Electronic Lockers
  7. Credit Card Readers for Self-Service
  8. Printers for Self-Service
  9. Vending Automation
  10. Consulting for kiosks or digital signage, service or reporting.

Typical questions we will ask:

  • What stage in the cycle are you? Just looking?
  • What is your timeframe for buying?
  • What quantity now and what quantity later
  • Indoor or Outdoor?

Thanks for contacting Kiosk Industry.

Listing of Gold Supporters

 

Posts2025: 145
KIosk News
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Visit Olea Kiosks for Custom Kiosks

Related Posts