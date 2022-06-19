Digital Signage Software – Public Transport Case Study – London Underground

Acquire Digital deliver iconic Elizabeth line rebranding and live status screens

London, UK, 16 th June 2022, – Acquire Digital , the provider of smart interactive digital signage has announced that they recently delivered the iconic rebranding of the live status screens for the new Elizabeth line of The London Underground.

Travelled on the new Elizabeth line yet?

If you haven’t done so already, try to make some time to frequent the iconic Elizabeth line and see if you can spot the new live status screens. They look great and are worth checking out!

The new Elizabeth line has been a long time in the making, but it's finally open to the public and is expected to allow more than 1.5 million to be closer to their places of work in the West End, Canary Wharf, and the City. To help make things as smooth as possible for travellers, Acquire Digital created the live status screens at the stations along the line, using their industry-leading Acquire Editor software.

In this instance, these screens provide information on train delays, cancellations, and changes in service so that people can plan their journeys accordingly.

The project was a collaboration between Acquire Digital and Worldline to deliver the solution for Transport for London, to update the UI design and to the new Elizabeth line branding. Using a specifically modified version of Acquire’s digital signage messaging CMS, the screens are connected to several APIs to collect data from different train operating companies and TFL itself. The CMS then converts this data from the different providers into a standardised, uniform feed which is presented to the travellers entering an existing the stations. The information is structured to allow people to quickly view and understand everything about the station and connections in their busy

commutes.

The displays are designed to provide travellers with this important information on travel statuses and really play a key part in helping to improve the overall passenger experience.

CEO of Acquire Digital, Neil Farr had this to say about the project “It has been, and continues to be, a great honour for Acquire Digital to be supplying key solutions to assist travellers on the oldest underground transport network in the world. It was a pleasure to provide the London Underground with an updated solution that celebrates the Queen’s Jubilee”

What about when all doesn’t go to plan?

Using the specifically modified CMS that connects via several APIs to live data feeds, the system intelligently displays content on the screens using a combination of rules and TFL can push alerts and updates to any of the units across the transport network, promptly and efficiently. This truly helps keep travellers in the know in real-time. It can even minimise the impact of incidents if travellers can re-route accordingly before arriving at the bottleneck.

Acquire Digital has also created onward travel screens for people leaving the station. These screens show local maps and live public transport information, whether that be by bus, taxi, or water taxi. Multimodal transport information was a key requirement for TFL, and Acquire Digital were pleased that they successfully incorporated it into the CMS with ease.

About the Elizabeth line

Crossrail Ltd.’s new railway was a much-anticipated addition to the transportation infrastructure of London. Spanning more than 100km, the railway will stop at 41 accessible stations – 10 of them new – and is expected to serve up to 200 million people each year.

The new railway will connect London's East End with its West End, as well as providing links to Heathrow Airport and the London Underground network. In addition, the new railway will ease congestion on existing lines and provide greater capacity for future growth.

This is a fantastic use of technology, and it will be exciting to see how it helps improve the overall passenger travelling experience.

Acquire Digital is a global leader in innovative digital signage software and interactive experiences, having delivered many transportation and travel projects. With over 24 years of experience in the visual solutions and digital signage markets, the company is known for its industry firsts. Its passion for reaching beyond the boundaries of digital signage has played a key role in shaping Acquire Digital into the globally recognized company it is today. The company produces world-class UX and UI solutions that create an interactive and immersive experience.

