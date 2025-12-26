Table of ContentsToggle
What We Saw Going On that was Meaningful
Self-service technology in restaurants has moved beyond pilots. AI drive-thru, kiosks, mobile-first ordering, and selective automation are now operational realities—especially in QSR and fast casual.
Here’s a short executive brief summarizing what’s actually happening across major brands as we head into 2026.
Executive Brief
-
McDonald’s — Rolled out Order Ahead nationwide in the U.K. app (Nov 11) and said its Google Cloud edge platform is now live in hundreds of U.S. restaurants to speed in‑store AI/computer‑vision use cases. Restaurant Business Online+1
-
Starbucks — Began using AI for inventory counts in select U.S. stores to reduce waste and out‑of‑stocks (late Nov).
-
Yum! Brands (Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC) — Year‑to‑date but still active: partnership with NVIDIA to scale voice drive‑thru and computer‑vision apps toward ~500 locations; rollouts have been referenced across multiple outlets and earnings updates through 2025. Restaurant Dive+2Axios+2
-
Wendy’s — Continuing expansion of FreshAI (Google Cloud) to 500–600 drive‑thrus by end of 2025; ongoing through Q4. Business Insider
-
Panera — Announced Panera RISE strategy (Nov 18), including renewed in‑café experience with upgraded self‑ordering kiosks and streamlined digital ordering. Panera Bread+1
-
White Castle — Opened its “Castle of Tomorrow” prototype featuring a new Flippy robotic fryer generation and other automation (Oct). Dispatch
-
Shake Shack — Pushing digital menu boards/combos to improve drive‑thru speed and accuracy; expansion noted in Q2–Q4 updates. CX Dive
-
Wingstop — Highlighted its Smart Kitchen (AI‑assisted forecasting/workflows) in Nov commentary and renewed DoorDash pact noting 70%+ digital sales; new loyalty program coming in 2026. foodondemand.com+2DoorDash+2
-
Papa John’s — Expanded Google Cloud AI use for personalized ordering/marketing (chatbot, offers) announced this spring and still rolling through 2025. Reuters
-
Burger King (RBI) — 2025 remodel program continuing with heavier emphasis on kiosks and modernized drive‑thru; plus fresh voice‑AI demos in the U.K. Restaurant Dive+1
-
Subway (EMEA) — Cross‑region note: surpassed 400+ self‑serve kiosks across Europe in 2025; useful signal of kiosk momentum for the brand. Retail Technology Innovation Hub
-
Chick‑fil‑A — Continued rollout of Mobile Thru lanes and opened additional elevated drive‑thru prototypes this fall; also testing automated retail (vending) last month. QSR Magazine+2Yahoo+2
-
Portillo’s — “Restaurant of the Future” model (launching in TX) features double drive‑thru, an order‑ahead lane, and self‑serve kiosks. MySA
Here’s the latest SST (self‑service technology) update summary relevant to the top 50 restaurant companies (covering kiosks, voice/AI ordering, automation, mobile/app ordering, and related tech trends as of late Dec 25 2025):
Recent Notable SST Activity
1. Drive‑thru AI & Voice Ordering Expansion
-
Many quick‑service brands (e.g., Wendy’s, White Castle, Checkers & Rally’s, Bojangles, Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Church’s, Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s, Del Taco, Panda Express) are actively deploying or piloting AI‑driven voice ordering in drive‑thrus. These systems aim to improve throughput and reduce staff load, though user experience results vary by brand. Canopy
2. Wendy’s Drive‑Thru Automation Deployment
-
Wendy’s continues scaling its Fresh AI drive‑thru system to hundreds of locations this year, coupled with digital menu boards and kiosk‑like enhancements to ordering lanes. Restaurant Dive
3. Broader Self‑Service Kiosk & AI Trends
-
The restaurant industry’s self‑service tech market (kiosks, digital ordering, AI bots) is rapidly growing, with forecasts for kiosks and related AI systems driving major adoption through 2025–2028. Modern Restaurant Management
-
AI‑powered self‑ordering kiosks and chatbots are being increasingly adopted to reduce errors, personalize orders, and offload staff duties. NOAM
4. Robotics, Automation & Integration Tech
-
White Castle has highlighted futuristic designs blending robotics (e.g., robotic fryers) and mobile ordering into new restaurant concepts. Restaurant Technology News
-
Industry trend reports show rising interest in automation across kitchens, linking order systems with prep and queue technology to cut wait times. QuikServ
5. AI Beyond Ordering
-
Broader industry forecasts predict AI moving beyond novelty to operational necessity by 2026, including invisible automation for forecasting, personalized experiences, and real‑time loyalty interactions. QSR Web
Technology Market Context
-
Self‑service kiosks and AI restaurant tech are key growth areas in 2025, reshaping guest engagement and operational workflows across major chains. MobiDev
Notable Sources
-
Wendy’s drive‑thru AI deployment: deployment across hundreds of locations with digital menu boards. Restaurant Dive
-
SST market growth: self‑service kiosks projected to see major expansion. Modern Restaurant Management
-
AI drive‑thru adoption landscape: broad list of chains experimenting and deploying voice/AI ordering tech. Canopy
-
Industry forecasts: trending toward pervasive AI and automation by 2026. QSR Web
-
White Castle innovation: robotics and mobile tech integration in futuristic restaurant model. Restaurant Technology News