Self-service technology in restaurants has moved beyond pilots. AI drive-thru, kiosks, mobile-first ordering, and selective automation are now operational realities—especially in QSR and fast casual.

Here’s a short executive brief summarizing what’s actually happening across major brands as we head into 2026.

McDonald’s — Rolled out Order Ahead nationwide in the U.K. app (Nov 11) and said its Google Cloud edge platform is now live in hundreds of U.S. restaurants to speed in‑store AI/computer‑vision use cases. Restaurant Business Online+1

Starbucks — Began using AI for inventory counts in select U.S. stores to reduce waste and out‑of‑stocks (late Nov).

Yum! Brands (Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC) — Year‑to‑date but still active: partnership with NVIDIA to scale voice drive‑thru and computer‑vision apps toward ~500 locations; rollouts have been referenced across multiple outlets and earnings updates through 2025. Restaurant Dive+2Axios+2

Wendy’s — Continuing expansion of FreshAI (Google Cloud) to 500–600 drive‑thrus by end of 2025; ongoing through Q4. Business Insider

Panera — Announced Panera RISE strategy (Nov 18), including renewed in‑café experience with upgraded self‑ordering kiosks and streamlined digital ordering. Panera Bread+1

White Castle — Opened its “ Castle of Tomorrow ” prototype featuring a new Flippy robotic fryer generation and other automation (Oct). Dispatch

Shake Shack — Pushing digital menu boards/combos to improve drive‑thru speed and accuracy; expansion noted in Q2–Q4 updates. CX Dive

Wingstop — Highlighted its Smart Kitchen (AI‑assisted forecasting/workflows) in Nov commentary and renewed DoorDash pact noting 70%+ digital sales; new loyalty program coming in 2026. foodondemand.com+2DoorDash+2

Papa John’s — Expanded Google Cloud AI use for personalized ordering/marketing (chatbot, offers) announced this spring and still rolling through 2025. Reuters

Burger King (RBI) — 2025 remodel program continuing with heavier emphasis on kiosks and modernized drive‑thru ; plus fresh voice‑AI demos in the U.K. Restaurant Dive+1

Subway (EMEA) — Cross‑region note: surpassed 400+ self‑serve kiosks across Europe in 2025; useful signal of kiosk momentum for the brand. Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Chick‑fil‑A — Continued rollout of Mobile Thru lanes and opened additional elevated drive‑thru prototypes this fall; also testing automated retail (vending) last month. QSR Magazine+2Yahoo+2

Portillo’s — “Restaurant of the Future” model (launching in TX) features double drive‑thru, an order‑ahead lane, and self‑serve kiosks. MySA

