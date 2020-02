Smart City Kiosks Dallas Transportation

From WFA in Dallas Feb 2020 — Also earlier link

DALLAS — DART plans to install 300 new interactive touchscreen kiosks over the next two years.

Several of them have already been installed at J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center east of downtown, where WFAA tested them out to see if they really do make customers safer and better-connected across DART’s service area like the transit agency promises.