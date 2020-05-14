Last Updated on May 14, 2020 at 10:43 am

Peerless-AV® Announces New 65” Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display

Award-winning line-up of XtremeTM High Bright Outdoor Displays now offers a larger size with included Outdoor Flat Wall Mount

AURORA, Ill. – May 13, 2020 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to share the availability of the new 65” Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display (XHB652). The new addition to the award-winning line of displays features an all-weather IP66 rated design, as well as Peerless-AV’s patented Dynamic Thermal Transfer™ System, bringing an extended size option for maintenance-free applications.

The 65” Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display includes cover glass that is optically bonded to cut down on glare and provide amazing picture quality, even in direct sunlight. With an operating temperature range of -31°F to 140°F, Xtreme™ Displays are designed to thrive year-round outside in even the harshest of environments. The display’s integrated ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness to optimize the power consumption and enhance the overall viewing experience.

Built to withstand the spectrum of outdoor elements, the Peerless-AV Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays are maintenance-free and are fully protected against the moisture, as well as any potential debris. With unrivaled capabilities, Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays are the perfect digital signage or entertainment solution for any professional application including mass transit, stadiums, theme parks, retail, quick-serve restaurants (QSR), corporate applications, education, hospitality, and beyond.

“Bringing a 65-inch option to our line of Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays will allow Peerless-AV to better meet the growing demand for larger screen sizes” said Todd Mares, Director of Emerging Technologies, Peerless-AV. “Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays allow our customers to creatively communicate in all types of extreme weather conditions and industries, while also offering a long-lasting, maintenance-free digital signage solution.”

Peerless-AV® Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays from Peerless-AV on Vimeo.

The 65” Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display comes with a rich feature set that includes:

Operating temperature range of -31°F to 140°F

Optically bonded, anti-reflective cover glass increases the perceived contrast ratio and cuts down on glare, providing amazing picture quality, even in direct sunlight

Daylight readability with an LED backlight and full HD 1080p resolution for a bright, crisp picture

Includes Quarter Wave Plate polarizer, allowing for portrait and landscape installations

IP66 rating and fully-sealed design prevents the ingress of foreign materials, such as water, dust, moisture and insects, from entering the display

IK10 rated, impact-resistant, tempered cover glass helps to protect the screen against vandalism and debris

Remote and local monitoring, supported via IP addressable user interface, for temperature, humidity, and power draw diagnostics of the display

Includes a Peerless-AV Outdoor Flat Wall Mount to provide a safe and secure installation

Optional Waterproof Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar (SPK-080) can be mounted in addition to display to deliver highest quality sound

For more product detail information about the 65” and other Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays, please visit: https://www.peerless-av.com/pages/xtreme-high-bright-outdoor-displays

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, complete integrated kiosks, video wall mounting systems, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

