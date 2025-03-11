Self Service Europe – Poland, Italy & Spain

Introduction

Europe self-service is something to watch! Pretty easy to watch the big companies like McDonald’s, Yum Foods, Inspire and others. And we think US companies at that point. Worth noting KFC has over 30,000 restaurants worldwide. Less than 4000 in the US. Everybody likes chicken apparently 🙂 From Digital-Signage.blog

Our tagline — Europe – Are they Behind or Ahead in Self-Service? The US seems to be falling behind Europe and China for that matter. All the cool stuff is there. I know there is residual US pride at play but best to get over it and get with it. Competition is good!

Insight

Europe has consistently led in technology and design. We examine primary design and technology advances in Europe. Today, we look at m4b in Poland and also Acrelec in Italy. Europe has also embraced “counterless”. Instead of counters with 4 or 5 kiosks, they tend to do no counters and 15-20 kiosks. Looking for examples of COB displays being used in drive-thru outdoor. Europe leads the way there as well. European providers also utilize Chinese manufacturing much more than “Made in USA” stuff. Acrelec, for example, has facilities in China.

Actual AI drive-thru technology that works and isn’t just “talked about” for stock price.

Innovative outdoor designs

Counterless – Employee Free Zones

Next generation menu boards

SCO Self Checkout

Part I – Poland

Pictures from Poland

We’ll start with pictures from Poland. We are not going to show a few things which provide distinct competitive advantage. These are from mb4.pl

Videos from Poland

AI Voice Ordering

Putting Together a KFC

Resources & Brochures from Poland

ITALY and KFC