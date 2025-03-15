InfoComm Interactive Digital Signage and Media

InfoComm Interactive

Visit us at InfoComm interactive tradeshow. This year Kiosk Industry has a booth at InfoComm and #3489. We will offer free passes and invites as part of our booth. And it is official we are not only a Provider but we are now a Member (Bronze).

InfoComm is the largest and most comprehensive professional audiovisual trade show in North America, produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA). The event brings together manufacturers, integrators, dealers, and end-users worldwide to showcase the latest technologies, products, and services in the professional audiovisual (pro AV) industry. InfoComm’s origins date back to 1946 when the National Association of Visual Education Dealers (NAVED) held its first conference, and since then, it has grown significantly to support the pro AV industry25.

AVIXA, established in 1939, is the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. It has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, offering resources such as AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership14.

InfoComm 2025, scheduled for June 7-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, will explore key trends in the pro AV industry, including the intersection of AV, IT, and broadcast, and the impact of AI on AV solutions1. The event will feature over 150 new exhibitors, showcasing advancements in LED displays, AV-over-IP solutions, and interactive technologies. The education program will include sessions across 10 tracks, with a focus on AI applications in various areas of the industry1.

InfoComm provides a dynamic environment for AV solution providers and buyers to conduct business, facilitating growth in the $325 billion pro AV industry, which is expected to add nearly $100 billion in revenues over the next five years1. The event allows attendees to network, learn about industry trends, and explore new technologies and business partnerships3.

Featured Exhibitors

SiteKiosk Online is a cloud-based software solution designed to manage and secure public-access devices such as kiosks, digital displays, public computers, tablets, and laptops. It is compatible with both Windows and Android systems, offering a comprehensive platform for creating and managing interactive kiosks and digital signage displays.

Key Features of SiteKiosk Online

Protection : Customizable and Hardened Browser : Ensures secure browsing by restricting access to unauthorized websites and protecting against malware. Device Lockdown : Secures devices from tampering and unauthorized access from startup. Data Security : Automatically clears session data after each use to maintain privacy.

Management : Remote Access and Monitoring : Allows administrators to manage and monitor devices from a centralized dashboard, receiving real-time alerts for any issues. Two-Factor Authentication : Supports secure login options, including LDAP and Active Directory integration. Configuration Management : Enables remote updates and configuration changes across all devices.

Digital Signage and Content Management : Powerful CMS : Supports various content types like videos, images, and PDFs, allowing for customizable menus and multilingual support. Time and Event-Controlled Displays : Enables scheduling of content based on time, day, or external triggers. API for Custom Scripts : Allows integration with external sensors and devices using common scripting languages like JavaScript and HTML.



Benefits

Customization : Offers flexibility in creating interactive user interfaces tailored to specific business needs.

Scalability : Supports expansion as businesses grow, allowing easy addition of new devices.

Security and Compliance: Ensures comprehensive privacy and compliance management, protecting customer data and maintaining regulatory standards.

Overall, SiteKiosk Online is designed to enhance customer experience through interactive digital solutions while ensuring operational efficiency and security across various industries.