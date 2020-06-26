Temperature Kiosk Commentary

Last Updated on June 26, 2020 at 4:49 pm

As government and corporate America develop post-COVID-19 action plans for responsibly reopening the country, some businesses are scrambling to keep up with the demand for thermal cameras, which many believe can help identify novel coronavirus cases via elevated temperature detection.

We see many RFPs from governmental agencies for temperature and thermal sensing devices. Federal such FEMA and the Veterans Administration among them.

There are also several pitfalls and challenges with this technology when it comes to detecting somebody with an elevated body temperature. Things that can affect the accuracy of the measurement are:

Makeup

Physiological Stress

Sweating

Insufficient Camera Resolution

Measuring the wrong location on the face

Not using a reference black body for calibration

Using the wrong camera

Subject motion

Some quick observations:

The fact that the key measurement is temperature would seem to imply that the manufacturer has a superior device or at least a documented device. Does your supplier describe the sensor for you, or do they provide specifications?

Some solutions utilizing non-FDA-approved devices in the cause of health condition check have been withdrawn due to potential liability issues the device manufacturer might be subjected to.

Does the camera support a black body calibration?

Cameras have a NETD factor which is basically the noise floor it will factor and then read the signal. Almost like squelch discrimminators in RF radios. Being able to filter noise out from the measurement is crucial. What is the factor and spec?

ADA and height can be a factor — Some solutions provide AI which automatically detects the face and focuses. Others will not.

Reflected light impacts the measurement. In junior high I entered the Science Fair and for my project I demonstrated Albedo. A black man or a hispanic or a white person can all measure differently.

Are you reading body temperature or facial temperature.

In conclusion, the most important questions to ask a potential supplier are: