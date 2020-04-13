Temperature Kiosks

Last Updated on April 15, 2020 at 2:02 pm

Temperature Taking Kiosks

Having digital signage kiosk to take temperature has seen a lot of interest recently. It could be one strategy for re-opening business and assuring customers of safety.

Bob Iger, CEO of Walt Disney Co., is pondering what such a future would look like. Perhaps, he suggests, it would look like testing the temperatures of all of the guests before they enter the theme parks.

“One of the things that we’re discussing already is that in order to return to some semblance of normal, people will have to feel comfortable that they’re safe,” Iger said in an interview with Barron’s. “Some of that could come in the form, ultimately, of a vaccine, but in the absence of that, it could come from basically, more scrutiny, more restrictions. Just as we now do bag checks for everybody that goes into our parks, it could be that at some point we add a component that takes people’s temperatures, as a for-instance.”

Twitter reaction to the idea of testing all visitors before they are allowed inside the parks was swift and decidedly negative. Full article

Another industry looking to reassure is the airline travel industry.

“And when international aviation does start up again, there will be a need to protect and reassure passengers. Hand sanitizer will likely need to be available throughout the airport, including at boarding gates. “And there is evidence that temperature control at airports reassures passengers, even though it is only a partial solution,” says Powell. “Likewise, routinely wearing masks is contrary to WHO advice but passengers may prefer cabin crew to wear them initially.” See article on reassuring passengers from iata.org

Temperature Taking Kiosk Solutions

Here is one from 22Miles.

22Miles has an offering

Available in 22”

Digital Signage content distribution through 22MILES platform

Body Temperature testing on the screen

Can be used at store entrance, hospital, corporate lobby, etc

Can integrate with guest check-in

Visit our site for more information

Olea Kiosks Temperature Sensing Kiosk

There are many activities happening simultaneously to ensure a safe work environment. The Temperature Sensing Kiosk reduces the risk of infection to your employees and costly and time-consuming contamination clean-up efforts. Give employees and visitors the confidence to know you’re doing all you can do to protect them.

The Temperature Sensing Kiosk provides a number of benefits to allow businesses to protect their most valued assets–their employees.

Stop infection at the door

Maintain a safe work/business environment

More hygienic than thermometers that require physical contact

Safer and more efficient than using a human resource to screen temperatures

Reduce stress and anxiety for employees and guests.

Our Temperature Scanning Kiosk allows for efficient and accurate self-scanning of guests, patients, and employees as they enter your facility. Please contact us if you are interested in learning more or visit our webpage for temperature sensing kiosks.

If interested in temperature kiosks send us a note: