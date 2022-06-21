Digital Wayfinding Smart City demo at recent InfoComm

Digital Wayfinding for Smart City
Interactive smart city. Digital Devices and Nanonation project for University of Utah. For more information contact [email protected]
Interactive Smart City Wayfinder by Nanonation and Display Devices
Nice video from InfoComm of Digital Devices doing a demo of their interactive smart city digital wayfinding that Nanonation did. From LinkedIn
Check out Dave Schmitt from Display Devices showing off their outdoor Smart City Kiosk powered by Nanonation‘s interactive Smart City Wayfinder at #infocomm. A great way for communities to engage with visitors and residents. Learn more about how Nanonation, along with partners like Display Devices, can help you deliver impactful community kiosk solutions at nanonation.net/wayfinding/
