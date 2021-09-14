Wayfinding Kiosk News – Shoptalk to Deploy Acquire Digital’s Wayfinding Technology

Shoptalk Deploys Digital Wayfinding Technology at upcoming Groceryshop Tradeshow

Las Vegas, NV, September 2021 – Acquire Digital has announced the sponsorship of a digital wayfinding and directory solution for the upcoming Groceryshop tradeshow. Acquire Digital’s industry-leading interactive wayfinding and indoor navigation platform will be used to help the attendees navigate the show, explore events, and find other important show content. The custom mapping software will be available on large format interactive kiosks and within the Groceryshop mobile application and website.

Acquire is focused on providing in-store navigation for consumers in an effort to help them find their favorite products in a more efficient manner. Given this, the company saw this sponsorship as a great way to show off the technology tailored towards a tradeshow environment in front of the grocer market.

“We are very excited to bring innovative wayfinding technology to augment the overall Groceryshop experience,” said Ryan Hopkins, VP of Video and New Media at Shoptalk & Groceryshop. “It is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase custom tradeshow mapping in a similar fashion to how a consumer would utilize in-store grocery navigation solutions.”

In-Store Wayfinder Kiosks

The in-store Wayfinder kiosks are being installed in the Groceryshop exhibit hall area as well as in other strategic locations throughout the show. Attendees will also be able to use the wayfinding application within the Groceryshop mobile app to utilize the experience on the go. The application features a 3D floorplan layout of the Mandalay Bay event hall, which includes all event rooms and key connector walkways. Additionally, attendees will be able to find event schedules and key sponsors throughout the show.

While this sponsorship is focused on building an application tailored towards a tradeshow environment, the Acquire Digital team sees many benefits for utilizing custom wayfinding and navigational solutions within many retail markets.

“Our in-store navigation platform is built with retail in mind. We know that in order to be successful in today’s hypercompetitive environment, retailers need the right solution in place to help shoppers navigate their retail floors and find products quickly. The wayfinding kiosks provide a real world experience for a tradeshow, but can easily be tailored for any environment,” says Neil Farr, CEO for Acquire Digital.

Electronic Shelf Labels With Dynamic Pricing

With the increasing shift in the way in which retailers are utilizing digital in-store signage, Acquire Digital has been able to help grocers provide customers with digital solutions in an effort to increase their bottom line. In addition to in-store wayfinding, Acquire offers a range of solutions tailored towards grocery stores, including its ShelfEdge digital pricing software and endless aisle interactive experiences.

The first day of Groceryshop is set to begin on September 19th at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will run through the 22nd.

About GroceryShop: Groceryshop brings together leaders from the entire grocery ecosystem, including established and startup CPG brands, supermarkets, c-stores, drug stores, general merchandise stores, discount stores, ecommerce players, warehouse clubs, grocerants and non-traditional grocery retailers. These organizations join tech companies, real estate operators, investors, media and analysts for four days of incredible content, facilitated meetings and fun. In December of 2019, Groceryshop was acquired by Hyve Group PLC is a next-generation global events business whose purpose is to bring together and connect entire sector ecosystems from all corners of the globe.

About Acquire Digital: Acquire Digital is a global leader in innovative digital signage software and interactive experiences. With over 22 years of experience in the visual solutions and digital signage markets, the company is known for its industry firsts. Its passion for reaching beyond the boundaries of digital signage has played a key role in shaping Acquire Digital into the globally recognized company it is today. The company produces world-class UX and UI solutions that create an interactive and immersive experience.

Troy Engelland

Strategic Sales Manager (North America)

(+1) 248-214-8431

E: [email protected] | www.acquiredigital.com