Weekly Digest Kiosk – AIrport Dining, Digital Signage, People News

- ACRELEC America — Check out Thibaud Denolle‘s latest article in Aviation Pros! He discusses our collaboration with SSP Group plc Nordics at Arlanda Airport, where we’ve introduced self-service kiosks and self-checkout units to enhance traveler dining experiences. This hybrid model removes the dilemma of ‘Kiosk or SCO,’ giving customers the choice and flexibility to browse, grab, scan and go—or both! ✨ This innovation reduces wait times, boosts operational efficiency, and provides data insights for optimizing resources. The Future of Airport Dining: Embracing Technology for Enhanced Traveler Experience by Thibaud Denolle
- ACRELEC America — this time Accessibility. Exciting Update from ACRELEC Did you know? Our latest kiosk software update is packed with powerful features:
✅ Improved Accessibility: We now natively support Stormpad-based navigation for the visually impaired, making our kiosks even more accessible!✅ Feature-Rich Framework: Our off-the-shelf framework is a perfect match for brands with high marketing expectations and ambitious roadmaps. Easily integrate complex loyalty and gift card systems!
✅ Hardware Reliability: Our kiosks are built to last! Plus, we support 3rd-party hardware, so even if you didn’t start with us, we’ve got you covered.
- AcquireDigital — LinkedIn article — Digital Innovation in Attractions: Building Smarter Guest Experiences Through Intelligent Communication
- AcquireDigital – IAAPA preview post on LinkedIn
PEOPLE IN THE NEWS
- Big news is Olea Kiosks pulled the string and hired Eric Nebola as VP Sales. Eric began at KIOSK Information Systems. Used to come in my office to talk way back then. He lives close by so maybe we share a coffee.
- Dot Inc. accessibility — Alison Long from RNIB is on the team there now. “We feel incredibly fortunate to have experts like Mazi Zarrehparvar and Alison Long on our team. Thanks to their knowledge and experience, our technology is advancing rapidly.”
