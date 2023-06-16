Medical Kiosk – Draganfly Kiosk – Example RFP

Draganfly Medical Kiosk Example RFP
The purpose of this solicitation is to establish a source or sources of supply for the purchase of Medical Kiosk for the South Carolina Department of Corrections Medical Division. [01-1015-1] SAP — This will be one of the reference RFPs in our upcoming “Anatomy of an RFP”.
Worth noting the Elo touchscreen
Seeking a stationary platform with IT solution that provides:
• Patient intake and registration Measurement of: Blood pressure, Heart rate, Respiratory rate, Oxygen saturation
• Analysis of: Collected vital signs- to indicate urgent need for formal medical evaluation or Indication of potential infection using parameters regarding measured components of wellness
Additional Requirements — Solution must:
6. Be simple to use, not requiring extensive data entry or system manipulation
7. Provide stable platform that is durable enough for placement in correctional system, primarily in inmate living units
8. Provide platform that can be cleaned and sterilized
9. Provide data storage with potential for future integrations into SCDC systems (i.e web app, EMR, etc.)
10. Provide self-calibrating camera in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 standards
Camera should have quality control protocols that ensure the following tests are completed:
• Power and communication with all components and Infrastructure,
• Resolution & Accuracy Test of RGB Camera.
• If an error message is displayed on screen, then an internal notification should be sent to system administrators.
• Should a camera require recalibration, a thermal reference needs to be deployed, and the platform repair will need to be completed per the QC protocol prior to enabling further scans.
• Capability to estimate heart rate via video analysis of the frequency of chromatic shift of skin tone to ±2 beats per minute
• Have the ability to estimate Breathing Rate via video analysis of micromotion of the head and thorax to ±1 breaths per minute
• Have the ability to estimate Blood Oxygen Saturation (Sp02) via video analysis of the degree of chromatic shift of skin tone to ±2%
• Have the ability to measure blood pressure via phase analysis of chromatic shift of skin tone to within 10% in 85% of measurements.
• Provide analytics of anonymized population data via secure web accessible dashboard with hierarchical access controls from site to district level overview:
Daily, weekly or monthly population statistics for all Vital Signs measurements per kiosk, per room, per site, and per district
• Number of anomaly indications by kiosk, room, site and district and as a function of time
• Trends of vital signs measurements hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly, by kiosk, room, site, district.
• Provide the following controls through accessible secure dashboard
• Settings for thresholds for detection of Temperature, Heart Rate, Breathing
• Rate, Sp02 and Blood Pressure, per kiosk, per site and per district
• Policy settings for Thermal, Vital/Thermal or Vitai only function of kiosks
• Remote delivery of software updates
• Configure the entry of new kiosks onto the kiosk cloud information system
• Set notification policy and content per site, and per district
• Restart and shut down individual kiosks
• Onsite Installation and Training Requirements
• SCDC will require onsite installation and training for each machine at institutions and additional non-institutional areas for all machines purchased
• Training will be no less than one (1) hour per kiosk per location
Maintenance and Support-
• Require awarded vendor to include one year of maintenance and support to include all software updates for the first year at no additional cost
• Maintenance and support to include all software updates must be available at a charge to be provided for years 2 — 5.
Additional Items at no cost to SCDC
5. Provide a local storage site (in Columbia area) where all units will be shipped to and prepared for installation (or rent of such location) o
6. Shipping of all units to storage location
7. Hardware Requirements (must meet or exceed the following):
8. Thermal Camera Preferred:
Flir A500 EST or Equal
III. SCOPE OF WORK/SPECIFICATIONS
Preferred Brand: DraganFly Innovations USA Inc. Medical Kiosk
Kiosk will be Delivered to 9 different Correctional Institutions throughout South Carolina (Specific Delivery Addresses Listed in Delivery / Performance Location) Section Below:
Lee CI (2) Kiosk
Broad River CI (3) Kiosk
Kirkland CI R&E (3) Kiosk
Turbeville CI (1) Kiosk
Camille Graham CI (2) Kiosk
Perry CI (1) Kiosk
Ridgeland CI (1) Kiosk
McCormick CI (1) Kiosk
Lieber CI (1) Kiosk
**All pricing should include all FREIGHT and DELIVERY CHARGES **
- Digital I/O connector type
- M 12 12-pin A-coded, Male (shared with external power) o Digital Inputs
- 2x opto-isolated, Vin(low)= 0—1.5 V, Vin(high)= 3—25 V o Digital Outputs
- 3x opto-isolated, 0—48 V DC, max. 350 mA; solid-state opto relay; Ix dedicated as fault output (NC) o Ethernet Interface
-
•
Wired, Wi-Fi
WiFi-
Yes. RP-SMA, female connector
EMC-
ETSI EN 301 489-1 (radio), ETSI EN 301 489-17 (radio), EN 61000-4-8 (magnetic field), FCC 47 CFR Part 15 Class B (emission US), ISO 13766-1 (EMC – Earthmoving and building construction machinery), EN ISO 14982 (EMC – Agricultural and forestry machinery) o Measurement Frequency
Up to 10 Hz- Image Frequency
- 240 o Thermal Sensitivity NETD [typical]
- <40 mK @ 300C (8ffF) o
- Internal PC
- NUC9i7QN, Ghost Canyon, Core i7-9750H, 16GB DDR4 Mem, 512GB
- Dual-channel DDR4 SODIMMs: 1.2V, max 64GB @ 2400MHz or 32GB @ 2666MHz
M.2 key M slots: 42/80 + 42/80/110 PCI-I attached PCIe Gen3 NVMe / AHCI or SATA3 SSD,
- RAID O and RAID 1 capable
- Intel’ Optane TM SSD and Intel’ Optane”” Memory MIO and HIO ready
- HDMI 2.0a connector
- 2x ThunderboltTM 3 ports
- Supports 3x 4K displays (Inte1 0 UHD Graphics)
Intel’ 10/100/1000 Mbps (i219-LM and i210-AT) Ethernet ports
- Intel’ WiFi 6 AX200 2.4Gbps + Bluetooth v5, dual internal antennas
- 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A connectors
- Up to 7.1 multi-channel digital audio via HDMI or DisplayPort signals
- 3.5mm rear speaker / TOSLINK combo jack
- Internal Front Panel Audio, CEC, 2x USB 3.1 headers, 2x USB 2.0 headers
General Kiosk/Platform Specifications:
- Dimensions preferred: 23″ — 25″ w x 18″ — 22″ d x 50 — 54″ h
- Weight Preferred: Approx. 90 – 120 lbs (net weight)
- Power: 120V/60Hz 700 Joule surge protector to be provided
- Operating temperature: 35F to 120F (2C to 50C)
- PoE: 48V PoE+ powered by Dual USB
Enclosure Power: dual 120V outlet w/dual 2 amp USB
- Accuracy: ±.50C for ambient temperature 15 0C—35 0C (59 0 F—950 F)
- Encoding: Video stream: H.264, MPEG4, or MJPEG
- Radiometric stream: Compressed JPEG-LS
Operating Range: -200C to 500 C (—40 F to 122 0 F)
- Thermal Type: uncooled microbolometer VaOx
- Streaming Resolution: video stream: 640 x 480 pixels;
- video stream 1: 1280 x 960 pixels; radiometric stream: 320 x 240 pixels
- Spectral Range: 7.5—14 urn
- Power Consumption: 7.5 W at 24 V DC typical | 7.8 W at 48 V
- DC typical | 8.1 W at 48 V POE typical
- Connectivity: 10/100/1000 | Ethernet/Wifi Optional
Control: GigE Vision w Spinnaker -Linux