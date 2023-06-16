Medical Kiosk – Draganfly Kiosk – Example RFP

Draganfly Medical Kiosk Example RFP

The purpose of this solicitation is to establish a source or sources of supply for the purchase of Medical Kiosk for the South Carolina Department of Corrections Medical Division. [01-1015-1] SAP — This will be one of the reference RFPs in our upcoming “Anatomy of an RFP”.

Worth noting the Elo touchscreen

Seeking a stationary platform with IT solution that provides:

• Patient intake and registration Measurement of: Blood pressure, Heart rate, Respiratory rate, Oxygen saturation

• Analysis of: Collected vital signs- to indicate urgent need for formal medical evaluation or Indication of potential infection using parameters regarding measured components of wellness

Additional Requirements — Solution must:

6. Be simple to use, not requiring extensive data entry or system manipulation

7. Provide stable platform that is durable enough for placement in correctional system, primarily in inmate living units

8. Provide platform that can be cleaned and sterilized

9. Provide data storage with potential for future integrations into SCDC systems (i.e web app, EMR, etc.)

10. Provide self-calibrating camera in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 standards

Camera should have quality control protocols that ensure the following tests are completed:

• Power and communication with all components and Infrastructure,

• Resolution & Accuracy Test of RGB Camera.

• If an error message is displayed on screen, then an internal notification should be sent to system administrators.

• Should a camera require recalibration, a thermal reference needs to be deployed, and the platform repair will need to be completed per the QC protocol prior to enabling further scans.

• Capability to estimate heart rate via video analysis of the frequency of chromatic shift of skin tone to ±2 beats per minute

• Have the ability to estimate Breathing Rate via video analysis of micromotion of the head and thorax to ±1 breaths per minute

• Have the ability to estimate Blood Oxygen Saturation (Sp02) via video analysis of the degree of chromatic shift of skin tone to ±2%

• Have the ability to measure blood pressure via phase analysis of chromatic shift of skin tone to within 10% in 85% of measurements.

• Provide analytics of anonymized population data via secure web accessible dashboard with hierarchical access controls from site to district level overview:

Daily, weekly or monthly population statistics for all Vital Signs measurements per kiosk, per room, per site, and per district

• Number of anomaly indications by kiosk, room, site and district and as a function of time

• Trends of vital signs measurements hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly, by kiosk, room, site, district.

• Provide the following controls through accessible secure dashboard

• Settings for thresholds for detection of Temperature, Heart Rate, Breathing

• Rate, Sp02 and Blood Pressure, per kiosk, per site and per district

• Policy settings for Thermal, Vital/Thermal or Vitai only function of kiosks

• Remote delivery of software updates

• Configure the entry of new kiosks onto the kiosk cloud information system

• Set notification policy and content per site, and per district

• Restart and shut down individual kiosks

• Onsite Installation and Training Requirements

• SCDC will require onsite installation and training for each machine at institutions and additional non-institutional areas for all machines purchased

• Training will be no less than one (1) hour per kiosk per location

Maintenance and Support-

• Require awarded vendor to include one year of maintenance and support to include all software updates for the first year at no additional cost

• Maintenance and support to include all software updates must be available at a charge to be provided for years 2 — 5.

Additional Items at no cost to SCDC

5. Provide a local storage site (in Columbia area) where all units will be shipped to and prepared for installation (or rent of such location) o

6. Shipping of all units to storage location

7. Hardware Requirements (must meet or exceed the following):

8. Thermal Camera Preferred:

Flir A500 EST or Equal

III. SCOPE OF WORK/SPECIFICATIONS

Preferred Brand: DraganFly Innovations USA Inc. Medical Kiosk

Kiosk will be Delivered to 9 different Correctional Institutions throughout South Carolina (Specific Delivery Addresses Listed in Delivery / Performance Location) Section Below:

Lee CI (2) Kiosk

Broad River CI (3) Kiosk

Kirkland CI R&E (3) Kiosk

Turbeville CI (1) Kiosk

Camille Graham CI (2) Kiosk

Perry CI (1) Kiosk

Ridgeland CI (1) Kiosk

McCormick CI (1) Kiosk

Lieber CI (1) Kiosk

**All pricing should include all FREIGHT and DELIVERY CHARGES **

Digital I/O connector type

M 12 12-pin A-coded, Male (shared with external power) o Digital Inputs

Digital Inputs 2x opto-isolated, Vin(low)= 0—1.5 V, Vin(high)= 3—25 V o Digital Outputs

Digital Outputs 3x opto-isolated, 0—48 V DC, max. 350 mA; solid-state opto relay; Ix dedicated as fault output (NC) o Ethernet Interface

• Wired, Wi-Fi WiFi- Yes. RP-SMA, female connector EMC-

ETSI EN 301 489-1 (radio), ETSI EN 301 489-17 (radio), EN 61000-4-8 (magnetic field), FCC 47 CFR Part 15 Class B (emission US), ISO 13766-1 (EMC – Earthmoving and building construction machinery), EN ISO 14982 (EMC – Agricultural and forestry machinery) o Measurement Frequency

Up to 10 Hz- Image Frequency

240 o Thermal Sensitivity NETD [typical]

<40 mK @ 30 0 C (8ffF) o

Internal PC

NUC9i7QN, Ghost Canyon, Core i7-9750H, 16GB DDR4 Mem, 512GB

Dual-channel DDR4 SODIMMs: 1.2V, max 64GB @ 2400MHz or 32GB @ 2666MHz

M.2 key M slots: 42/80 + 42/80/110 PCI-I attached PCIe Gen3 NVMe / AHCI or SATA3 SSD,

RAID O and RAID 1 capable

Intel’ Optane TM SSD and Intel’ Optane”” Memory MIO and HIO ready

SSD and Intel’ Optane”” Memory MIO and HIO ready HDMI 2.0a connector

2x Thunderbolt TM 3 ports

Supports 3x 4K displays (Inte1 0 UHD Graphics)

Intel’ 10/100/1000 Mbps (i219-LM and i210-AT) Ethernet ports

Intel’ WiFi 6 AX200 2.4Gbps + Bluetooth v5, dual internal antennas

4x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A connectors

Up to 7.1 multi-channel digital audio via HDMI or DisplayPort signals

3.5mm rear speaker / TOSLINK combo jack

Internal Front Panel Audio, CEC, 2x USB 3.1 headers, 2x USB 2.0 headers

General Kiosk/Platform Specifications:

Dimensions preferred: 23″ — 25″ w x 18″ — 22″ d x 50 — 54″ h

Weight Preferred: Approx. 90 – 120 lbs (net weight)

Power: 120V/60Hz 700 Joule surge protector to be provided

Operating temperature: 35F to 120F (2C to 50C)

PoE: 48V PoE+ powered by Dual USB

Enclosure Power: dual 120V outlet w/dual 2 amp USB

Accuracy: ±.5 0 C for ambient temperature 15 0 C—35 0 C (59 0 F—95 0 F)

C for ambient temperature 15 C—35 C (59 F—95 F) Encoding: Video stream: H.264, MPEG4, or MJPEG

Radiometric stream: Compressed JPEG-LS

Operating Range: -200C to 500 C (—40 F to 122 0 F)

Thermal Type: uncooled microbolometer VaOx

Streaming Resolution: video stream: 640 x 480 pixels;

video stream 1: 1280 x 960 pixels; radiometric stream: 320 x 240 pixels

Spectral Range: 7.5—14 urn

Power Consumption: 7.5 W at 24 V DC typical | 7.8 W at 48 V

DC typical | 8.1 W at 48 V POE typical

Connectivity: 10/100/1000 | Ethernet/Wifi Optional

Control: GigE Vision w Spinnaker -Linux