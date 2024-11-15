Payment Tech – Crane CPI

New Member Crane CPI

Here is the main kiosk website — https://www.cranepi.com/en/self-service-kiosks – For contacts we recommend Ron Turlington. Super smart long time. Worth noting Crane has “returned”. One of the original charter members they had some reorganizations and we lost our champion so to speak. But they are back!

Consumers want fast, flexible solutions that keep them moving. Associates want to perform value-add work. At CPI, we want it all. That’s why we develop integrated technologies that keep you moving. Our portfolio includes everything from self-checkout, custom kiosks, and attended lane automation to smart safes, cash processing and fourth wall revenue solutions. We have everything you need for productivity and peace of mind. Collaboration with diverse partners means we satisfy the requirements of the global retail market and help you focus on what matters.

With 30 million devices in operation, processing 40 million cashless payment and powering 4 billion transactions each week, there are many reasons to partner with CPI.

Kiosks

66% of consumers love self-service kiosks because they are faster and less stressful for ordering and payment. Business love them because they help fill the labor gap and redeploy associates to value-add customer services. Whatever your reason for self-service, we’ll help you make it a reality.

Vending

Convenience drives the Vending industry, and the biggest challenge operators face today is enabling consumers to pay at their vending machine with any payment options available to them, to promote growth as well as increase sales revenues. With over 50 years experience in the payment industry, CPI is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to new technologies and products targeted to increase end-user satisfaction.

Retail

Consumers want fast, flexible solutions that keep them moving. Associates want to perform value-add work. At CPI, we want it all. That’s why we develop integrated technologies that keep you moving. Our portfolio includes everything from self-checkout, custom kiosks, and attended lane automation to smart safes, cash processing and fourth wall revenue solutions. We have everything you need for productivity and peace of mind. Collaboration with diverse partners means we satisfy the requirements of the global retail market and help you focus on what matters.

More resources

Lockers — https://www.cranepi.com/en/resource-center/case-studies/automate-parcel-pickups-save-time-self-service-postal-kiosks

Crypto Unattended Bitcoin Teller Bitcoin Kiosk — https://www.cranepi.com/en/resource-center/case-studies/cryptocurrency-unattended-how-public-meets-bitcoin

Service and support — https://www.cranepi.com/en/resource-center/case-studies/increasing-kiosk-uptime-and-reliability