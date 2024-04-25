Payment Kiosk News – Credit Card Kiosk

CBS NorthStar Partners with Datacap to Reform Payment Processing

Innovative Collaboration to Offer Any Payment, Any Place, Any Processor Solutions

CHALFONT, PA.– April 22nd , 2024 – In a move to enhance payment processing capabilities and address historical challenges, CBS NorthStar has announced a partnership with Datacap Systems (Datacap), a giant in the omnichannel payments arena. This collaboration delivers unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in payment processing for CBS NorthStar clients, solidifying a future of success and remedying past inconveniences.

CBS NorthStar, known for their commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions, has identified Datacap’s extensive experience and innovative solutions as key to developing how businesses handle transactions. “CBS Recognized the needs for our clients continue to evolve. Our previous solutions were not able to meet the needs of the everchanging consumer so we partnered with Datacap to help provide for their needs.,” comments Jeremy Julian, CRO of CBS NorthStar. “Datacap, with over 40 years of experience in the payments industry since 1983, brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success that stands to benefit CBS NorthStars clientele immensely.”

“CBS NorthStar is a powerhouse in the restaurant space, who has been delivering value through their suite of business management tools for over two decades. They have a unique ability to blend their industry experience with emerging technologies when solving complex problems for their merchants. We are excited to be partnering with CBS NorthStar and look forward to a long term mutually beneficial relationship,“ commented George Hudock, VP of Business Development at Datacap.

Key Features and Benefits:

Universal Payments Integration: NorthStar’s Order Entry and Datacap’s state-of-the-art universal payments integration offers immediate access to an extensive range of payment processors. This feature, combined with a selection of EMV-ready devices from leading OEMs, ensures that businesses can accommodate all types of payments, anytime and anywhere.

Industry-Leading Omnichannel Payments Provider: The partnership leverages Datacap’s status as an industry-leading provider, enabling seamless and efficient payment experiences across all channels.

OS-Agnostic Solutions: With a focus on versatility, CBS NorthStar’s and Datacap’s OS-agnostic payment solutions ensure that businesses can implement cutting-edge payment processing capabilities regardless of their existing operating system environments.

Versatility Across Industries: Datacap’s technology is designed to be industry-agnostic, offering customizable solutions that cater to the specific needs of any business vertical. This flexibility ensures that CBS NorthStar clients from all sectors can benefit from the partnership.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for CBS NorthStar, underscoring its dedication to rectifying past challenges and laying a solid foundation for a prosperous future. By integrating Datacap's innovative payment solutions, CBS NorthStar is set to offer its clients a level of payments flexibility and reliability that is unprecedented in the industry. This is truly a step towards a brighter future for the CBS NorthStar clients.

CBS NorthStar and Datacap are excited to embark on this journey together, ushering in a new era of payment processing that promises flexible omnichannel payment solutions for all clients. This collaboration is not just about technology; its about building trust, enhancing customer satisfaction, and driving business success for years to come.

For more information on how this partnership will transform your payment processing experience, please contact CBS NorthStar.

About CBS NorthStar

At CBS NorthStar, we’re not just about software; we’re about redefining service in the hospitality industry. Our innovative platform transforms how restaurants and hospitality businesses operate, increasing operational efficiency, boosting revenue, and enriching the guest experience. Tailored to meet the unique needs of the industry, our solutions are designed to make a tangible difference in your business.

With over 20 years dedicated to innovation in hospitality technology, we pride ourselves on

understanding the challenges our customers face and crafting enduring solutions. Our commitment to excellence and passion for service drive us to deliver cutting-edge technology and exceptional support every day. #FindyourNorthStar

Visit us at https://www.cbsnorthstar.com to discover how we can help elevate your business.

About Datacap Systems, Inc.

Datacap develops payment processor and hardware-agnostic omnichannel integrated payment

solutions for any Point of Sale, regardless of system architecture. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, via plug-and-play integrated payments solutions, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation

