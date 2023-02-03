Carvana – What Went So Wrong? – Vending Machine

Carvana – What Went Terribly Wrong

It wasn’t that long ago the Carvana was all over your TV screen. Here in Denver a large 8-story car vending machine was built, and now sits empty. Local news stations satirize it with “what should we do with it” scenarios. Back in the day it was a revolutionary concept with promises of a big expansion, not a big collapse. Stock price has plummeted from a high of $337 in July of 2021 to a current price of $14.

Automated car vending seemed like a good idea (Intellivision, Laserdisc, etc) but then so many promising technologies silently reversed and retreated into the darkness so to speak.

Carvana isn’t quite dead yet but given inflationary pressures, interest rates they are going to likely have to more than the usual cost-cutting measures in order to remain viable.

Just in January, the Wall Street Journal reports Carvana has laid off and let go of more workers and is letting other positions remain open, at the same time as having smaller sales and inventory that doesn’t sell as quickly as it used to. Barron’s reports Carvana admitted to breaking the law in Michigan which resulted in losing the operating license for its sole vending machine site in the state, and Seeking Alpha reports the battle between meme stock punters and the wider market got so volatile that the exchange briefly halted trading in the stock. We’re only two weeks into the new year. So the press launch date in Denver is likely well down the company’s list of priorities. Maybe things will go better with the Professional Pickleball Association, which counts Carvana as the title sponsor since October of last year.

Endless legal problems (250 days to obtain a title e.g.)

failure to provide permanent registration

Only got temporary tags that expired

Alleged wrongdoing

insider trading

If Carvana had played its cards correctly, it might have been a market monster comparable to Amazon in the U.S. or Alibaba in China. That it didn’t is the problem. Everything was in Carvana’s favor, which only serves to highlight how terrible the result is. During the pandemic, even consumer segments that traditionally were not interested in online retail discovered digital technology. Used car dealers had to close their brick-and-mortar locations. And buyers received stimulus checks they could use as a down payment for a used car. Basically, the entire universe conspired in favor of Carvana, and for a while, it worked.

