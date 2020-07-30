3M Exits Touchscreen Market

Last Updated on July 30, 2020 at 11:43 am

July 30, 2020

Another entry for the kiosk history file as longtime touchscreen manufacturer 3M is exiting the business.

We read about it first on Sixteen:Nine who heard it from one of the manufacturers. We confirmed with longtime contacts at 3M since then. We are sure the other self-service technology division are unaffected and that includes ID card readers as well as passport readers for example. We updated the kiosk history file.

About 3M Touch

3M Touch Systems was created in 2001 though the acquisitions of MicroTouch Systems (Massachusetts) and Dynapro Thin Films (Milwaukee and Vancouver, Canada). MicroTouch Systems was founded in the early-1980s and was the company that patented and commercialized surface capacitive technology, which became and continues to be the preferred touch technology for many heavy-use, public access applications, especially for video slot and card games. Dynapro was a leading supplier of 4- and 8-wire resistive and developed projected capacitive touch solutions for industrial applications. 3M Touch Systems is headquartered in Methuen, Massachusetts, with dedicated technical and sales teams in North America, Europe, Australia and throughout Asia. Within the 3M Company structure, 3M Touch Systems reports to the 3M Electro Communications Business (Austin, Texas), which is one of the five 3M business units. Link

1982 founded

1984 first touchmonitor

1985 introduces capacitive touchscreen

1986 First Mac touchscreen

1988 First Windows touchscreen driver available (2.11 probably)

1999 First e-commerce site selling touchscreen technology

2001 3M Touch purchases Microtouch

