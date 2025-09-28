Digital Signage Market and Kiosks

Opinion on Digital Signage and Interactive Digital Signage (and Kiosks)

We have been reviewing the WikiPedia entry for Digital Signage and have a few modifications we would like to make.

Display devices

Display devices are the most prominent components of a digital signage system, serving as the primary medium for presenting content. Display devices come in various technologies, such as LCD, LED, and OLED formats, each offering different advantages in terms of clarity, color reproduction, and energy efficiency.

In addition to flat-panel displays, projectors are also commonly used in digital signage, particularly in large-scale settings. Projectors can cast large-format visuals onto walls, screens, or other surfaces, providing flexibility in display size and positioning.

Screen sizes vary widely to suit different applications. Smaller panels are often used in kiosks and point-of-sale systems, while larger displays, such as video walls and projection surfaces, are deployed in venues like stadiums, auditoriums, and other public spaces.

Many digital signage displays are also equipped with touchscreen capabilities, allowing for interactive applications. These interactive displays are commonly used in information kiosks, wayfinding systems, and self-service applications.[1][6]

Even Wikipedia Gets It Wrong

Even Wikipedia inserts self-service kiosks into digital signage.

Digital signage From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Digital signage is a segment of electronic signage that uses digital display technologies to present multimedia content in both public and private environments. Content may include video, images, text, or interactive media and is typically displayed for purposes such as advertising, information dissemination, branding, or entertainment.[1]

Digital signage systems can be either networked or standalone. Networked systems are managed through centralized content management systems (CMS), often cloud-based, enabling remote updates, scheduling, real-time data integration, and dynamic content delivery. These systems may also incorporate audience analytics, IoT sensors, or AI-driven personalization.[2]

Standalone systems, by contrast, operate without a network connection. They rely on local media playback via USB drives, SD cards, or internal storage. These solutions are simpler and suitable for locations where connectivity is limited or content changes infrequently.[2]

You can see the inclusion of “interactive media”. The original definition was simply presentation of info on digital screen.

Note the original definition by Wikipedia for Digital Signage was “a form OOH advertising in which content and messages displayed on an electronic screen or digital sign”. A form of one-way advertising or information.

Very accurate. Screens and content. But then it changed.

Since then Digital signage people have always wanted to splice in interactivity since they need an ROI. By definition though, adding in interaction, it then is no longer digital signage. I believe the current definition of digital signage provided in the Wikipedia is also an inaccurate paraphrasing from the 2014 book. The Shaeffler book (available for $72 by the way) is all about digital signage and presenting content, and that is how it defines it.

The final chapter 11 on “Future of Digital Signage” actually brings up interactivity.

In the market there are 500 CMS content providers of software for digital signage and presenting multimedia content. That is the market.

There are also less than 10 “Interactive Display” software packages.

I would think it in Wikipedia best interest, if they bring up kiosks and interactivity, then to accurately characterize the two as two separate markets/entities, not to conflate the two (presentation versus interaction)

Craig

Schaeffler Book