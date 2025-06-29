Education and training for digital signage kiosks Point of Sale

Education and training for digital signage kiosks and POS
Training and education are foundational to success in the rapidly evolving digital signage and kiosk industry, where technological advancements and changing user expectations demand a workforce that is both skilled and adaptable.
Certification programs, such as those offered by industry organizations, provide professionals with standardized knowledge in hardware, software, content creation, and network management, ensuring that deployments are efficient, secure, and effective.
Equally important is the training of employees who operate and maintain these systems, as hands-on instruction, continuous learning opportunities, and up-to-date resources empower staff to maximize system performance, troubleshoot issues, and deliver seamless user experiences—ultimately driving organizational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and business growth.
Here is our collection of Education and training for digital signage, POS and kiosks.
-
AVIXA
- CTS Program here: https://www.avixa.org/
certification
- Training catalog is here: https://www.avixa.org/
training-section/on-demand- training
- 2025 Media Kit with Studio Photos and Education Segments 2025 Media Kit with Studio Photos and Education Segments-compressed
- DSIGN Power Hours North America 2025
- Content is King July 30
- AI Can Supercharge Digital Signage October 29
- DSIGN Power Hours EMEA 2025
- Sep 18 — Cybersecurity in Digital Signage
- Nov 20 — Optimizing digital signage with AI
- CTS Program here: https://www.avixa.org/
-
Peerless-AV
-
Peerless-AV in the past has offered a comprehensive, multi-level Certified Installer Training Program specifically designed for system integrators and installers in the audiovisual (AV) industry. The program included both in-person and online webinar options, making it accessible to professionals regardless of location12. Training sessions are led by industry experts with extensive application and engineering experience, ensuring participants receive practical, real-world knowledge. For more information contact Rachael!
The program structured into five progressive certification levels:
-
Bronze Level: Covers the basics, including training on flat, tilt, pivot, and articulating wall mounts, as well as projector and display ceiling mounts with accessories. Safety and proper installation techniques are emphasized2.
-
Silver Level: Focuses on the fundamentals of digital signage solutions, such as basic video wall mounts, menu board wall mounts, and kiosk product overviews, along with installation tips and tricks23.
-
Gold Level: Advances to full-service video wall mounting options and multi-display ceiling applications, providing deeper insights into advanced digital signage solutions2.
-
Platinum Level: Specializes in mastering wireless and outdoor solutions, including best practices for installing wireless systems, outdoor displays, sound bars, media enclosures, and touch overlays2.
-
Diamond Level: The most advanced level, concentrating on video wall mounting systems for direct view LED displays. Participants learn about direct view LED technology, the benefits of these displays, and the installation of various mounting systems23.
Each level includes hands-on sessions with actual AV equipment, detailed takeaway resources, and the opportunity to earn continuing education credits from AVIXA and CEDIA upon completion42. The program is recognized for its value in professional development and its contribution to maintaining high industry standards4.
-
-
RSPA Educational Outlets
- Community IQ
- RSPA Blog
- RSPA Trusted Advisor Podcast
- RSPA Academy EXCELerate (members only)
Training For ADA and Accessibility
We have taken courses with Great Lakes and they are the main arm of the US Access Board training. https://adagreatlakes.org
Employee Training Options
Many kiosk companies offer training programs for employees on using and maintaining kiosks. These programs are designed to ensure smooth operation, minimize downtime, and maximize the benefits of self-service technology within businesses.
Typical training offerings include:
-
Comprehensive Training Modules: Kiosk manufacturers and service providers develop detailed modules covering installation, operation, troubleshooting, hardware repairs, software updates, and routine maintenance2.
-
Hands-on and Practical Sessions: Employees receive hands-on training, often in simulated environments, to practice using kiosks and handling common issues.
-
Written Materials and Online Resources: Companies provide user manuals, quick-start guides, troubleshooting documentation, and access to online tutorials or e-learning platforms.
-
Certification and Assessments: Some organizations offer certification programs for employees who complete training and pass assessments, validating their skills and readiness.
-
Ongoing Support and Refresher Courses: Continuous learning is encouraged through refresher courses and access to updated resources, helping staff stay current with new features and technologies.
-
Customizable Training: Programs can be tailored to fit the specific needs of different businesses, employee skill levels, and kiosk complexity.
These training initiatives ensure that employees are confident in using and maintaining kiosks, leading to improved efficiency, reduced downtime, and better customer experiences25.