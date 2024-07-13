Six Flags Cedar Fair News

Be sure and stop by our IAAPA Booth! — Top news — We are thrilled to announce that Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation completed their merger on July 1, 2024, creating the largest and most diverse amusement park operator in North America. Our combined company now operates under the Six Flags name and trades under the ticker symbol FUN on the NYSE.

We are now poised to deliver our guests unparalleled fun, excitement and memories that last a lifetime. The new Six Flags boasts an impressive portfolio of 42 parks, including some of the most beloved amusement parks and water parks in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This extensive network allows us to reach more guests than ever before, offering unique and immersive experiences that cater to all ages and entertainment preferences.

Yahoo News — Conceptually, adding more parks together in a combined entity should generate value beyond cost cutting via regional diversification, a more stable balance sheet, stronger season pass sales, combining IP and brand rights, streamlining best practices, and other incremental upsells/cross sells.

It looks like Six Flags has a new exclusive provider for ticketing kiosks. We were wondering why Pyramid was insistent on IAAPA tradeshow and now we know.

Ticketing kiosks are bread and butter units for kiosk manufacturers. But Amusement parks are much more than rides and tickets.

The number of restaurants in a Six Flags park can vary depending on the specific location, but typically, a Six Flags park will have around 20 to 30 dining options. These can range from full-service restaurants to quick-service stands and snack kiosks, offering a variety of foods like burgers, pizza, salads, and sweet treats. Let’s not forget either the digital signage and AI Wayfinding. Cruise Ships have been prime examples. Here is a nice example in Mexico. For more on digital signage see our 70 or so posts on AVIXA — another cool example are the ticketing kiosks at NASA Nice Letter From Six Flags

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation 1000 Ballpark Way, Suite 400 Arlington, TX 76011

June 27th, 2024

To Whom It May Concern,

I am pleased to share my experience with Zahdan ELZahdan and his team at Pyramid North America Inc. Pyramid’s technology hardware solutions have greatly improved our business operations and guest experience. Their seamless integration of kiosk solutions and consultative business approach has exceeded our expectations.

Pyramid’s self-service kiosks have streamlined our workflow, increasing efficiency, productivity, and profitability. The intuitive design and functionality of the kiosk’s food ordering process have enhanced our guest experience. Our team has embraced the kiosk solution, transforming our daily tasks and improving customer engagement.

The support team at Pyramid deserves special commendation. They are experts in their field and genuinely invested in our success. Whenever we encountered a challenge or had a question, they responded promptly with clear, actionable solutions. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is commendable.

Pyramid consistently demonstrates a forward-thinking approach, sharing best practices and strategies, and recommending the right software solutions partner to ensure our success with our digital strategy. This level of engagement and desire for Six Flags’ success has provided us with a valuable competitive edge.

In conclusion, partnering with Pyramid has been a great decision for our business. Their technology has modernized our operations and improved our overall performance and profitability. I recommend Pyramid North America Inc. to any company looking to enhance their capabilities and achieve greater success in today’s digital landscape.

Best Regards,

Omar Jacques Omran

CTO, Six Flags

Worth noting

Special commendation expressed by CTO to the support team at Pyramid. Easy to build and deliver, but what about the speed and level of support before and after the sale? It helps to have large team behind you committed to your success. Pyramid demonstrates that with Diebold and McDonalds. Now they demonstrate with Six Flags.

