ID Renewal Kiosk For Military

ID Renewal Kiosk by DynaTouch

Nice video on ID renewal kiosk by DynaTouch on YouTube. Dependents and retirees can use the IDRenew kiosk to renew their ID without an appointment.



Process

Airman Marine presents a tutorial on using the ID kiosk for military retirees and dependents.

⏱️ The kiosk is exclusively designed for renewing military ID cards.

To begin, press the “Start” button.

Select your status and reason on the subsequent pages.

Provide your personal information, including DOD ID or Social Security number, date of birth, and address.

Indicate if you’re turning 65 within the next 30 days.

Select your first form of ID and move on.

Choose your secondary form of ID and proceed.

Scan both forms of ID.

Remember to bring all scanned documents when picking up your new ID.

Take a photo adhering to specific guidelines.

⏭️ Review your information and confirm it.

Your ID card request will be processed within seven business days.

❓ For any questions, seek assistance from the staff. Have a great day!

