Airport Kiosks – Self Check Bag Drop at Orlando

Materna IPS #SELFBAGDROP at Orlando International Airport with Spirit Airlines
Nice video by Materna on Orlando
Orlando Airport Improvements:
- Passengers stressed due to traffic and long queues.
- ⏱️ Standard agent desk queues take 20-30 minutes.
- AI technology introduced for hassle-free check-in.
- Baggage regulations consistently enforced.
- Facial recognition for boarding pass and ID.
- ⚖️ Bag is weighed, scanned, and placed on the belt in 20 seconds.
- Streamlined process helps airlines and passengers.
- Successful partnership between airport, Spirit, and Mat Turna.
- Teamwork contributed to the special installation.
