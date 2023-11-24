Airport Kiosks – Self Check Bag Drop at Orlando

November 24, 2023
airport kiosk bag drop

Materna IPS #SELFBAGDROP at Orlando International Airport with Spirit Airlines

Nice video by Materna on Orlando

Orlando Airport Improvements:

  • Passengers stressed due to traffic and long queues.
  • ⏱️ Standard agent desk queues take 20-30 minutes.
  • AI technology introduced for hassle-free check-in.
  • Baggage regulations consistently enforced.
  • Facial recognition for boarding pass and ID.
  • ⚖️ Bag is weighed, scanned, and placed on the belt in 20 seconds.
  • Streamlined process helps airlines and passengers.
  • Successful partnership between airport, Spirit, and Mat Turna.
  • Teamwork contributed to the special installation.

