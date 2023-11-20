EV Charging – LG Enters The Market!

LG Enters US Charging Market

Global technology innovator LG Electronics is set to join the U.S. electric vehicle charging market with the introduction of its first AC and DC EV charging stations.

LG is expanding into this new market to support the U.S. commercial sector’s development of an electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which is vital for EV industry success and aligns with the country’s green energy goals.

Notably, LG is empowering hotels, restaurants, venues, transit hubs, municipal buildings and other locations to independently own and operate their EV charging stations, enabling them to set their own rates and ensure ample capacity to meet local demands.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2023 – Global innovator LG Electronics will enter the rapidly growing U.S. electric vehicle charger market in 2024 with the introduction of its first line of AC and DC EV charging stations. According to LG Business Solutions USA’s Senior Vice President Nicolas Min, the line will include Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers, opening new opportunities for businesses, municipalities and other public places to support the electrification of America with independently owned and operated charging stations.

“As a leader in the electrification movement, LG is committed to delivering systems and solutions to help U.S. commercial customers develop the infrastructure to charge electric vehicles, which is critical to the success of the industry and the nation’s clean energy goals,” Min said. “Our product roadmap supports various use cases to provide a flexible, adaptable family of EV chargers to keep America moving as electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity and capabilities.”

LG knows that the U.S. will need hundreds of thousands of additional Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to support the growing number of EVs on the road, and LG will help individual businesses take part in the market without relying on third-party owner operators. By giving hotels, restaurants, venues, transit hubs, municipal buildings and other locations the opportunity to own and operate their own EV charging stations, LG will empower them to set their own rates and ensure enough capacity to meet local demands.

