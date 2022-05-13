LG ISE 2022 with LG Kiosk, Outdoor Menu Boards

LG Kiosk and LG Digital Signage Menu Boards

Editors Note — Nice to see the video intro of the new LG Kiosks. Note the assistive technology for accessibility included (unlike Samsung with no option for that). The UHD 110s are spectacular and the new 4000 nit outdoor rated displays are something else.

Perspective – For sure the use of self-order kiosks such as the McDonald’s kiosks and McDonald-like kiosks have seen a large deployment. It seems pretty clear at this stage given the benefits and cost reductions which have been measured and noted that much like payment kiosks for Verizon and AT&T that this market has only entered phase 1. The next generation(s) restaurant technology is more likely to come from companies such as LG and Panasonic which have complete ecosystems for the industry. This market is a multi-year extending to theoretically phase 10 (like Verizon and AT&T). The original startup Zivelo (with its signed contract) sold to Verifone (payment devices) and for sure that buyout has recognized as a smart tactical decision at the time, but long term they are definitely at a disadvantage and may have trouble sustaining that growth. The same could be said for focused providers like Coates..

Below are some snapshots from the video we liked + the general text and links that LG has provided. LG people will be in Chicago for NRA and available for meetings. Here is our synopsis for the show which also includes some meet & greet events by RTN and DSF.

