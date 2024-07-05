LG InfoComm Awards

Here is LG Link

LG BRINGS HOME RECORD-SETTING 15 INFOCOMM 2024 AWARDS FOR PRODUCT INNOVATION

Broad range of recognition across product categories and channels underscores LG’s ability to provide customers with impactful real-world solutions

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.. July 1, 2024 –– LG Business Solutions received a fifteen awards for product innovation at InfoComm 2024, setting a record for the industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of cutting-edge commercial displays, projectors, notebook computers, medical monitors, robots and electric vehicle charging stations.

Covering a range of vertical market and product categories – from direct-view LED displays and projectors to digital signage screens and EV chargers – LG received awards from AVIXA, the Audiovisual Integrated Experience Association that produces the annual commercial AV trade show, and from seven leading trade media organizations.

“We are honored with the industry recognition for the breakthrough innovations we introduced and demonstrated throughout this year’s InfoComm trade show,” said LG Business Solutions USA’s Head of Marketing Dave Bacher. “Even more meaningful to us was the response we received from our partners and customers across every channel we serve. These awards are a testament to LG’s ongoing commitment to innovate at the highest levels across all product categories for all customers.”

LG brought a show-stopping array of more than 40 innovative commercial digital displays, ad-enabled EV chargers, laptops, projectors, system management software and much more to InfoComm 2024.

For more information on LG’s presence at InfoComm, click here. For images, click here. For video, click here.

###

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets – with cutting-edge commercial displays, robots and electric vehicle charging stations. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60-billion-plus global force in consumer electronics, home appliances, air solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

+1 815 355 0509

[email protected]

Caleigh McDaniel

[email protected]

Double Sided Kiosk as they call it