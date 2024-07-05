LG InfoComm Awards
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.. July 1, 2024 –– LG Business Solutions received a fifteen awards for product innovation at InfoComm 2024, setting a record for the industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of cutting-edge commercial displays, projectors, notebook computers, medical monitors, robots and electric vehicle charging stations.
Covering a range of vertical market and product categories – from direct-view LED displays and projectors to digital signage screens and EV chargers – LG received awards from AVIXA, the Audiovisual Integrated Experience Association that produces the annual commercial AV trade show, and from seven leading trade media organizations.
- InfoComm Best of Show 2024: AV Technology LG Business Cloud
- InfoComm Best of Show 2024: Digital Signage Magazine LG Kinetic DVLED
- InfoComm Best of Show 2024: Tech&Learning LG CreateBoard
- InfoComm Best of Show 2024: Projector Central ProBeam BU53RG Laser Projector
- SCN Installation Product Awards 2024: ProBeam BU53RG Laser Projector
- Commercial Integrator BEST Awards: Digital Signage Hardware 21:9 171-inch All-in-One DLVED Display
- Higher Ed AV Awards: Best Display Technology LG 136-inch All-in-One DVLED Display
- Higher Ed AV Awards: Best Interactive Display LG CreateBoard
- Higher Ed AV Awards: Best Use of Emerging Technology University of Alabama: Randall Welcome Center
- rAVe Reader’s Choice 2024: Favorite All-in-One LED Brand
- rAVe Best of InfoComm 2024: Most Creative New OLED LG Transparent Touch OLED
- rAVe Best of InfoComm 2024: Most Creative New Digital Signage Product LG Double-Sided Kiosk
- rAVe Best of InfoComm 2024: Best Collaboration System for 21:9 LG 105-inch 21:9 Wide Format LCD Display
- rAVe Best of InfoComm 2024: Best New Emerging Market Opportunity LG DOOH EV Charging Kiosks
- AVIXA InfoComm Favorite Things: LG Kinetic DVLED
“We are honored with the industry recognition for the breakthrough innovations we introduced and demonstrated throughout this year’s InfoComm trade show,” said LG Business Solutions USA’s Head of Marketing Dave Bacher. “Even more meaningful to us was the response we received from our partners and customers across every channel we serve. These awards are a testament to LG’s ongoing commitment to innovate at the highest levels across all product categories for all customers.”
LG brought a show-stopping array of more than 40 innovative commercial digital displays, ad-enabled EV chargers, laptops, projectors, system management software and much more to InfoComm 2024.
For more information on LG’s presence at InfoComm, click here. For images, click here. For video, click here.
About LG Business Solutions USA
The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets – with cutting-edge commercial displays, robots and electric vehicle charging stations. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60-billion-plus global force in consumer electronics, home appliances, air solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.
Media Contacts:
LG Electronics USA
Kim Regillio
+1 815 355 0509
Caleigh McDaniel
