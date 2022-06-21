Self-Order Kiosk by LG Released in Korea

New 27″ Self-Order Kiosk News
As seen on the the LG Korea site. LG showed this unit at ISE in Barcelona and as recently as InfoComm (see post on LG booth at InfoComm). An option for accessibilty tech and the AudioNav device is expected for U.S. market when it is released. No doubt there is a pedestal stand up “totem” option as well. Some of the information below could be slightly different as Google Translate is not perfect. We think this unit is a logical addition to the restaurant portfolio that LG offers (starting with displays of course). Outdoor drive-thru and digital menu technology companies like Keyser utilize the LG outdoor high brights. The lower power consumption comes in handy when getting permits for installation.
LG has a US office (it has offices all over the world for that matter). If interested in more information you can email [email protected]
Highlights
68 cm (27″) screen
You can help with menu selection by delivering vivid product images.
It can be used as an advertisement screen during standby mode, so you can enjoy the promotional effect.
various payment methods
Various payment methods such as IC / MST card, barcode, QR code are supported.
Receipts can also be easily printed through the built-in printer.
Seamless design that melts into space
With a stable beige tone, the protruding feeling is minimized, and it harmoniously blends with the interior wherever it is installed.
Easy management and maintenance
The drawer-type design allows maintenance without disassembling the main body or paper replacement quickly even if the receipt is cut off during a time when orders are concentrated.
Use a genuine operating system
With Windows 10 IoT Enterprise installed, you can use it with confidence.
Specifications
display – screen size 68 cm 927 inch) resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) brightness 300 nits touch type in cell
speaker – Stereo Max 2 W x 2 (Built-in)
network – Ethernet
processor – Intel® Celeron® Quad-Core N5105 SoC Onboard Processor (Jasper Lake)memory (RAM)SO-DIMM, DDR4 3200 MHz, 8 GB SSD 128 GB OSWindows® 10 IoT Enterprise
receipt printer – direct thermalprint speed up to 250 mm/sec cutting automatic paper size roll width 80 mm
QR/Barcode Scanner – Scanner1D, 2D
card reader – IC / MST
front drawer – sliding composition Receipt Printer/Barcode Scanner/Card Reader
accessibility – braille functionO (Arabic Numerals Support Embossed Braille)
power – power220V ~ 60HzPower Consumption (Typ.) (W/h)40Power consumption (Sleep Mode) (W/h)0.5
weight – 13.8 kg
colour – Calming Beige
standard dims – W × H × D364.3 × 812 × 219.8 mm
operating conditions – operating temperature 0°C – 40°C operating humidity 10% – 80%