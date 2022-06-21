Self-Order Kiosk by LG Released in Korea

New 27″ Self-Order Kiosk News

As seen on the the LG Korea site. LG showed this unit at ISE in Barcelona and as recently as InfoComm (see post on LG booth at InfoComm). An option for accessibilty tech and the AudioNav device is expected for U.S. market when it is released. No doubt there is a pedestal stand up “totem” option as well. Some of the information below could be slightly different as Google Translate is not perfect. We think this unit is a logical addition to the restaurant portfolio that LG offers (starting with displays of course). Outdoor drive-thru and digital menu technology companies like Keyser utilize the LG outdoor high brights. The lower power consumption comes in handy when getting permits for installation.

LG has a US office (it has offices all over the world for that matter). If interested in more information you can email [email protected]

Highlights

68 cm (27″) screen

You can help with menu selection by delivering vivid product images.

It can be used as an advertisement screen during standby mode, so you can enjoy the promotional effect.

various payment methods

Various payment methods such as IC / MST card, barcode, QR code are supported.

Receipts can also be easily printed through the built-in printer.

Seamless design that melts into space

With a stable beige tone, the protruding feeling is minimized, and it harmoniously blends with the interior wherever it is installed.

Easy management and maintenance

The drawer-type design allows maintenance without disassembling the main body or paper replacement quickly even if the receipt is cut off during a time when orders are concentrated.

Use a genuine operating system

With Windows 10 IoT Enterprise installed, you can use it with confidence.

Specifications

display – screen size 68 cm 927 inch) resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) brightness 300 nits touch type in cell

speaker – Stereo Max 2 W x 2 (Built-in)

network – Ethernet

processor – Intel® Celeron® Quad-Core N5105 SoC Onboard Processor (Jasper Lake)memory (RAM)SO-DIMM, DDR4 3200 MHz, 8 GB SSD 128 GB OSWindows® 10 IoT Enterprise

receipt printer – direct thermalprint speed up to 250 mm/sec cutting automatic paper size roll width 80 mm

QR/Barcode Scanner – Scanner1D, 2D

card reader – IC / MST

front drawer – sliding composition Receipt Printer/Barcode Scanner/Card Reader

accessibility – braille functionO (Arabic Numerals Support Embossed Braille)

power – power220V ~ 60HzPower Consumption (Typ.) (W/h)40Power consumption (Sleep Mode) (W/h)0.5

weight – 13.8 kg

colour – Calming Beige

standard dims – W × H × D364.3 × 812 × 219.8 mm

operating conditions – operating temperature 0°C – 40°C operating humidity 10% – 80%

More LG Kiosk Posts