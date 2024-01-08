Join TPGi and Vispero at the 2024 National Retail Federation Conference

Be sure and stop by booth #1602 lower level 1A at NRF 2024 to learn about JAWS kiosk.

Press Release

TPGi and Vispero are proud to attend and support our partners at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2024 Conference from January 13 to 16 in New York, NY!

NRF 2024 is a global conference showcasing the latest technologies, solutions, and trends in the constantly evolving retail space. Retails Big Show brings together more than 6,200 brands in a collaborative environment to discuss what could revolutionize your business next.

Our team will be at multiple booths showcasing our award-winning JAWS for Kiosk Screen Reader software with partners including Rivalry Tech, Elo Touch Solutions (booth #5803), imageHOLDERS and KIOSK Information Systems (booth #4247). Attendees will also be able to experience JAWS for Kiosk on partner kiosks, including Samsung (booth #3657), Storm (booth #735), and PartnerTech (booth #3103).

You’ll be able to speak with our experts, such as Kiosk Hall of Fame members Matt Ater, Vice President of Business Development at Vispero, and Traci Murray, Director of Business Development at Vispero, as well as Griffin Michael, Account Executive at TPGi, about JAWS for Kiosk and our other digital accessibility products.

Do you want to chat about digital accessibility before the show? Schedule a meeting with TPGi today!