Last Updated on March 13, 2020 at 3:02 pm

From FindBiometrics March 2020

The impact of the coronavirus goes well beyond healthcare and canceled industry events. The New York Post is reporting that the New York Police Department has ditched fingerprint security procedures at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in Manhattan.

The decision was made by the NYPD security unit in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Before the edict, officers needed to scan their ID badge and their fingerprint to gain access to the building, but forcing officers to make physical contact with (and share) a limited number of scanners was not in keeping with sanitary best practices as the outbreak continues to accelerate. As it stands, New York already has 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

For the time being, the NYPD will station officers at all points of entry to carry out manual checks of people’s photo IDs. The precaution will ensure a high level of security while the fingerprint scanners are out of commission, though a police spokesperson indicated that the department might explore other options if the fingerprint scanners need to be taken offline for an extended period of time.

Read full article at FindBiometrics March 2020

More information

Contactless fingerprint reader