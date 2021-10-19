JD Sports Digital Signage and Kiosk Video

Digital Signage and Kiosks in Latest Iteration in UK

After 8 years of working with JD Sports Fashion plc aiding their #DigitalTransformation that drives their business forward internationally, we are proud to showcase the launch of their new flagship store at Westfield, Stratford which is one of our most technologically advanced builds since developing their NYC and Paris store back in 2020.

We have been working with JD to develop this flagship store for over a year, focusing on creating a captivating and interactive experience for their customers. Adding an additional 80 screens and LED displays to JD’s existing estate of over 3000 live devices around the globe, this store stands as one of our most innovative installations yet. All devices can be controlled through our EvokeCloud CMS that allows users to run bespoke and synchronized campaigns and interactive experiences across a multitude of devices on demand.

We also implemented several Innovative Wall Mounted KPOS Kiosks to assist customers in browsing, ordering, and making contactless payments to minimise the till queues at peak times. This powerful kiosk packs a fully interactive touchscreen display, integrated contactless Chip and PIN, security de-tagging and printer system, utilized to create a seamless consumer journey.

Footwear Order Screens and Software have been added to allow customers to browse, select, order, and try on any footwear using their mobile phone.

The shop looks amazing, well done to everyone involved!

