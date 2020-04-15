Editors Note: I want one…:-)

Peerless-AV® Launches Upgraded 86″ UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV

Newest addition to UltraViewTM line of durable, 4K Outdoor TVs designed for making quality outdoor entertainment a reality

AURORA, Ill. – April 14, 2020 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to present the newest addition to its expanded line of all-season outdoor TVs for entertainment and living, the 86″ UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV (UV862). Providing 4K resolution and a brightness that is three times that of the average of indoor TV, the new and improved 86” UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV provides an exceptional viewing experience for invigorating entertainment.

Peerless-AV’s 86″ UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV delivers dependability year-round, operating at a temperature range of -22°F to 122°F. Aluminium construction materials provide the ultimate protection against various climates, corrosion, and discoloration. Among the other models in the award-winning line up, the 86” UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV is equipped with a High TNI panel, which allows for direct sunlight readability without the risk of isotropic blackout, and internal speakers for providing excellent sound quality.

The 86″ UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV exclusively includes a dedicated Outdoor Flat Wall Mount to provide a secure installation. Other features and new improvements include an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts screen brightness to best match the lighting conditions, and an IR extender input and IR repeater output for providing flexibility for integration with control systems.

“As the weather gets warmer, we are excited to offer an even greater design option to our award-winning UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV solutions,” said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. “Whether it’s an outdoor sports bar, throughout a stadium concourse, or in your backyard, the UltraView™ line is an ideal solution that provides customers with safe, enhanced options that are bright enough to be viewed in direct sunlight and intelligent enough to automatically adjust brightness for low light viewing.”

The 86″ UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV comes with a rich feature set, inclusive of:

Operating temperature range of -22°F to 122°F

High TNI panel allows for direct sunlight readability without the risk of isotropic blackout

IPS panel allows for accurate color representation when viewing off axis

High brightness (900cd/m2) combats high ambient lighting conditions

USB media support allows still images, video and audio to be played from auser supplied USB flash drive

IR extender input and IR repeater output provides flexibility for integration with control systems

Supports HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 for increased compatibility with 4K sources

Waterproof universal remote can control up to 3 additional devices

Internal speakers provide excellent sound without detracting from the TV’s aesthetics

Includes a Peerless-AV Outdoor Flat Wall Mount to provide a safe and secure installation

Robust IP55 construction protects internal electronics from the elements

Optional Peerless-AV Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar (SPK-080) can mount right below or above the TV

UltraView™ TVs are functional for all seasons, built with materials meant for safely entertaining outdoors without risk of shock or failure. As the perfect addition to an outdoor bar, deck, patio, gazebo, hot tub, or outdoor kitchen, the 86″ UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV transforms any high-end outdoor entertainment area.

Peerless-AV’s 86″ UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV will be available in May 2020 through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.

For more product details, please visit: https://ultraview.peerless-av.com/

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, complete integrated kiosks, video wall mounting systems, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

