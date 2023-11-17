Racing in Las Vegas This Weekend — Formula 1

Race Weekend in Vegas

This weekend, the electrifying world of Formula 1 racing descends upon Las Vegas, transforming the city into a high-octane spectacle of speed and excitement.

As these engineering marvels race through the heart of the Strip, making their way around iconic landmarks and neon lights, there’s an added layer of excitement for technology and racing enthusiasts alike. Amidst the roar of engines and the cheering of crowds, Acquire Digital’s innovative LED installations stand as beacons of digital artistry and technological prowess. These installations not only complement the dynamic energy of the F1 race but also offer a unique visual experience that parallels the thrill and sophistication of the event.

Las Vegas is one of the most iconic areas in the world for bigger, brighter, and more exciting displays. Acquire is well placed to enable this to happen with an incredibly flexible platform designed for these Spectacular LED displays.

Here’s a closer look at two of our standout digital installations in Las Vegas that are a must-see while you’re immersed in the race weekend festivities.

Digital Pylon LED Installation at the Forum Shops:

Imagine a towering LED structure, brilliantly lighting up the Las Vegas Strip. Our Digital Pylon at the Forum Shops is a marvel of modern technology. Listed as a ‘must see’ attraction by Visit Las Vegas, this iconic sign features a custom-developed pixel mapping matrix, allowing for individual control of its segments, and synchronized audio and other screens along the Strip to provide for an immersive experience of artwork and advertising.

What sets the Pylon apart is its dynamic live transitions, seamlessly blending advertisements with themed transition content, all powered by Acquire’s core engine platform. With content crafted by the renowned Moment Factory, the display showcases innovative designs that echo classical Roman architecture. As the F1 cars speed past, make sure to catch a glimpse of this mesmerizing display.

Cosmopolitan Hotel LED Spectacular:

Step into the Cosmopolitan Hotel and be greeted by another Acquire masterpiece. Our lobby installation is a bold statement in digital art, offering dynamic, engaging content that captivates visitors. Its technological prowess allows for simultaneous, synchronized playout of multiple 4K videos per column, with a failsafe backup player ensuring continuous operation with the minimum of equipment.

The Acquire Studio platform enabled The Cosmopolitan to trigger some new event-led content specially commissioned and launched for the F1 event. Using all eight columns individually but synchronized to tell the story, and unique audio for each part of the space.

The Acquire platform was chosen to replace a previous installation due to the features, ease of use, and stability of the platform, and was installed in an overall display upgrade through 2021-22.

As the F1 race cars blaze their trails down the Las Vegas Strip, they bring with them a spirit of innovation and exhilaration that resonates perfectly with the ethos of Acquire Digital. Our installations at the Forum Shops and the Cosmopolitan Hotel are more than just visual spectacles; they are embodiments of cutting-edge technology and creative expression, mirroring the dynamism and excitement of Formula 1 racing. These installations are not just to be viewed; they are to be experienced. As you immerse yourself in the adrenaline-pumping environment of the race, take a moment to witness these digital marvels.

At Acquire, we pride ourselves on our portfolio of groundbreaking digital installations that redefine creative boundaries worldwide. Are you envisioning a digital installation that stands out and captivates? Let’s collaborate to bring your vision to life. Contact our team today to explore the boundless possibilities of digital innovation with Acquire.