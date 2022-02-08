Schnucks Deli Kiosk – Going Into 30 stores (Pics) + Costco Order Station

Deli Kiosk and Food Order Stations Costco & Schnucks

From Grocery Dive 2/1/2022 and Fox2Now 1/31/2022

Editors Note — It is a stretch to call the Schnuck units kiosks. There is no POS device or printer. A tablet pinned to the wall (probably from China)

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is now offering customers its Deli Order Ahead Kiosks in 30 additional stores. The service is now offered in 67 area locations.

The kiosks allow customers to order sliced meats, cheeses, and prepared foods while skipping the line at the deli counter.

Customers can enter their phone number and will receive a text when it is ready, instructing them to return to the cooler near the kiosk to pick up their order.

Schnucks shoppers can also place their deli orders using the Schnucks Rewards app. Customers can download the Schnucks Rewards app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Our Take

Old concept which has generally failed.

Not the first time tablets used for taking orders at Deli. There have been many iterations.

The best iteration we have seen would be Costco. I need a hotdog (or slice of pizza).

Costco could probably use a digital display to notify customers when their order was ready but then we wouldn’t hear the employee periodically yelling. I wonder how many times that has triggered me to order something.

Didn’t see a picture of the cooler they talk about here

You get a text msg when order is ready?

Last fall, Schnucks said it would raise pay for associates in its deli, meat and seafood departments at least $12.75 per hour, more than the $12.10 hourly minimum wage it announced for other workers. I think here in Colorado closer to $20

Meat and deli workers are more likely to be union so retailers tend to take a different strategy with them.

I doubt you ever see this at Wegmans

We notice we don’t have a content category for “deli kiosk” as they are rare at best. For this one post we went ahead and made one, just to have one.

In Costco the cake ordering station is usually pointed to as “would be ideal for kiosk”. It never has been tried by Costo and we wonder what their reasoning is. They know their business so must be a good reason.

