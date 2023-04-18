Redbox Kiosks and Dollar General Stores

Redbox Kiosks Expanding (2023)

From NextTV

Just when you think it might be safe to go outside you start seeing Blockbuster in the news transforming itself and now Redbox kiosk expanding to Dollar General Stores. Not surprising though. If you watch movies why pay $100/month for Comcast or Centurylink just to see the movie “stutter” from time to time. At roughly $2 a movie that’s two movies a night for a month.

Excerpt

With 39 titles expected to enter the physical rental pipeline this year, the Redbox kiosk business is growing again under Chicken Soup, which announced Monday the addition of 1,500 new stations positioned nationally at Dollar General Stores over the next two years.

By the time the rollout is completed, Dollar General will host around 5,000 Redbox kiosks.

The Redbox kiosks business peaked in 2012 with 43,500 locations. Chicken Soup said there are currently around 32,000 outlets.

