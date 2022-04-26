Restaurant Tech News – Panera’s Chief Digital Office Talks Restaurant Tech

Restaurant Tech New Frontiers

The kiosk association is happy to sponsor the latest Digital Dive session. Leaders from Panera and Chipotle Mexican Grill join CREATE May 4 to talk omnichannel strategies, AI, automation, the metaverse and more Don’t miss CREATE’s May 4 Digital Dive featuring interactive discussions on what’s next in restaurant tech with leaders from Panera and Chipotle Mexican Grill. Register for free to join the sessions live and gain unlimited access to the full library of CREATE content on demand.

May 4 Digital Dive Lineup:

Panera Bread — New Frontiers in Restaurant Tech (2 p.m. EDT)

George Hanson, SVP and chief digital officer for Panera, joins CREATE for a keynote discussion on how restaurant companies can leverage the latest technologies to create unparalleled omnichannel experiences and offer next-level personalization for customers. Plus, learn how Panera and other leading restaurants are positioning themselves to unlock new opportunities in the metaverse.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Driving Sales through Omnichannel Engagement (3:15 p.m. EDT)

Nicole West, VP of Digital Strategy and Product for Chipotle Mexican Grill, joins CREATE for an in-depth discussion on how to engage customers whenever and wherever they interact with the brand. West, a member of the 2022 Nation’s Restaurant News Power List, shares how her team is driving Chipotle’s multibillion dollar mobile and digital sales with a relentless focus on customer experience. Learn how the brand is investing in artificial intelligence, automation and the metaverse — and why you should expect to see Chipotle “show up in unexpected ways.”

For more information you can also email [email protected]

