Our 2026 award winners for excellence in self-service in 2025

Join us in NYC in January 2026 at NRF for our 2025 Awards Winners. The real winners here are employees and customers that have seen direct benefit thanks to the people involved. This is awarded and noted by peers. There is no entry fee or corporate sponsorship. The main criteria is —

generally extended years of service to the self-service industry.

Install base volumes (units deployed)

Longevity of influence (years of active innovation)

Cross-sector adoption

Standards contributed or authored

Each inductee should tie their work to industry inflection points (e.g., “first touchscreen kiosk,” “mass adoption in QSR,” “software management platforms that enabled scale”).

Includes all verticals and all geography. A new designation for these awards is “Self-Service Awards by The Industry Group, which will encompass Kiosk industry awards.

Best of 2025 TIG Awards — our winners for 2025 excellence — kiosks, digital signage, software, accessibility — Recognizing excellence and communicating those projects is one of our jobs here at Kiosk Industry. Here are our candidates, so far…

Special Recognition Awards Award 2024 Nicky Shaw — We recognize Nicky for her wonderful service as Chairperson of our Accessibility and ADA committee. Rick Rommel – our first chairman and ex-Kodak. Still going strong Special Recognition Award 2017 – Eckhard Reinman of Germany posthumous Special Recognition Award 2017 – James Bickers posthumous



Our Candidate Entry Template

Kiosk Hall of Fame Inductee Profile

(Official Entry Format)

Inductee Name

[Full Name]

(or Company Name, if corporate inductee)

Induction Year: 20XX

Category:

☐ Individual – Hardware

☐ Individual – Software

☐ Individual – Services / Integration

☐ Individual – Standards / Accessibility

☐ Individual – Media / Industry Leadership

☐ Company – Operator

☐ Company – Manufacturer

☐ Company – Platform / Software

Executive Summary (Why They Matter)

A concise, plain-spoken explanation of why this inductee belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Example:

“[Inductee Name] fundamentally changed how self-service kiosks were deployed at scale by proving that unattended systems could operate reliably across thousands of locations while delivering measurable ROI.”

Focus:

Industry transformation

Scale or first-of-kind impact

Enduring influence (not just early participation)

Industry Role & Timeframe

Primary Role:

(e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, Product Architect, Standards Advocate)

Active Influence Period:

(e.g., 1998–2015, 2005–Present)

Primary Markets Served:

Retail

QSR

Transportation

Healthcare

Government

Entertainment

Financial Services

(select all that apply)

Measurable Impact

(This is the most important section — and often missing today)

Quantified Contributions (where available):

Approximate installations influenced or deployed: X,XXX – XX,XXX

Geographic reach: Countries / Regions

Years of continuous operation at scale: X+ years

Enterprise or household brand exposure: Yes / No

Industry “Firsts” or Breakthroughs:

First to introduce ____________________

First large-scale deployment in ____________________

First to normalize ____________________

What Changed Because of This Inductee

A before-and-after framing.

Before:

What the kiosk industry lacked, struggled with, or misunderstood

After:

What became standard practice, expected, or proven as viable

This section helps newer readers understand why the contribution mattered at the time, not just in hindsight.

Influence Beyond Their Own Company

Ripple Effects:

Inspired competing platforms or business models

Established design, service, or operational norms

Influenced standards, accessibility expectations, or procurement language

Created talent pipelines or industry leadership

This reinforces that the Hall of Fame is about ecosystem impact, not just corporate success.

Notable Deployments or Use Cases

(Bullet format works well)

Client / Brand / Vertical – Description of deployment significance

Client / Brand / Vertical – Why it mattered

Client / Brand / Vertical – Scale or innovation milestone

Longevity & Relevance

Is the impact still visible today?

☐ Yes – Directly

☐ Yes – Indirectly

☐ Primarily Historical

Brief explanation of how the inductee’s work still shapes modern self-service, automation, or unattended retail.

Industry Perspective (Optional Quote)

A short quote from a peer, customer, or industry analyst.

“Without [Name]’s contribution, large-scale kiosk deployments would have taken years longer to become viable.”

— Industry Peer

Why This Inductee Belongs in the Hall of Fame

A closing paragraph tying everything together.

This is the final justification, answering the question:

“If this person/company were removed from history, what would the kiosk industry have lost?”

Editorial Note (Optional)

Context for special cases:

Posthumous recognition

First corporate inductee

Recognition outside traditional kiosk definitions

Optional Enhancements (Recommended)

Timeline graphic

Install base map

“Then vs Now” comparison

Links to related Hall of Fame inductees

Embedded FAQ or schema for SEO

More Resources

Addendum

Notable KioskCom & Self-Service Award Winners (Historical & Recent)

📌 Historical KioskCom Excellence Awards

(from early industry awards in the 2000s)

WebRaiser & The Axxess Group

Recognized in the KioskCom 2006 Excellence Awards for their work in financial self-service platforms addressing unbanked communities. Kiosk Marketplace

📌 Self Service Excellence Awards (Classic Deployments)

(Often presented at the KioskCom Self Service Expo)

NCR & Hertz — Best Travel/Hospitality Deployment

Kiosks in airport locations enabling streamlined car rental check-in/out, with usage rates >65% and expansive deployment across U.S. airports and Europe. Kiosk Marketplace

NCR MediKiosk with Adventist Health System — Best Healthcare Deployment

Patient self-check-in kiosks that reduced registration time, increased payment capture, and improved workflow. Kiosk Marketplace

Indigo Books & Music — Best Retail Deployment

“Next Generation Retail” kiosks responding to in-store customer purchase behavior, improving conversion and experience. Kiosk Marketplace

📌 Recent “Best of Self-Service & Kiosk” Winners (2024 / 2025)

These reflect the Self-Service Kiosk and Digital Signage Awards announced by the Kiosk Industry Group (often showcased at NRF):

Product & Deployment Winners:

*(This group represents innovation, design excellence, accessibility, and impactful deployments in modern self-service environments.)