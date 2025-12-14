Our 2026 award winners for excellence in self-service in 2025
Join us in NYC in January 2026 at NRF for our 2025 Awards Winners. The real winners here are employees and customers that have seen direct benefit thanks to the people involved. This is awarded and noted by peers. There is no entry fee or corporate sponsorship. The main criteria is —
- generally extended years of service to the self-service industry.
-
Install base volumes (units deployed)
-
Longevity of influence (years of active innovation)
-
Cross-sector adoption
-
Standards contributed or authored
- Each inductee should tie their work to industry inflection points (e.g., “first touchscreen kiosk,” “mass adoption in QSR,” “software management platforms that enabled scale”).
Includes all verticals and all geography. A new designation for these awards is “Self-Service Awards by The Industry Group, which will encompass Kiosk industry awards.
- Best of 2025 TIG Awards — our winners for 2025 excellence — kiosks, digital signage, software, accessibility — Recognizing excellence and communicating those projects is one of our jobs here at Kiosk Industry. Here are our candidates, so far…
- Kiosk Hall of Fame 2025 Inductee Awards — The Kiosk Hall of Fame began in 2003. The reason for the Hall of Fame is simple. It’s important to recognize the extraordinary people who truly have been and are in the kiosk industry. And the people who have worked in this industry for so many years make self-service better for everybody. These people exemplify putting the industry first and impacting/leading the industry.
- Special Recognition Awards
- Award 2024
- Nicky Shaw — We recognize Nicky for her wonderful service as Chairperson of our Accessibility and ADA committee.
- Rick Rommel – our first chairman and ex-Kodak. Still going strong
- Special Recognition Award 2017 – Eckhard Reinman of Germany posthumous
- Special Recognition Award 2017 – James Bickers posthumous
Our Candidate Entry Template
Complete and send to craigkeefner@pm.me if you have candidate.
Kiosk Hall of Fame Inductee Profile
(Official Entry Format)
Inductee Name
[Full Name]
(or Company Name, if corporate inductee)
Induction Year: 20XX
Category:
☐ Individual – Hardware
☐ Individual – Software
☐ Individual – Services / Integration
☐ Individual – Standards / Accessibility
☐ Individual – Media / Industry Leadership
☐ Company – Operator
☐ Company – Manufacturer
☐ Company – Platform / Software
Executive Summary (Why They Matter)
A concise, plain-spoken explanation of why this inductee belongs in the Hall of Fame.
Example:
“[Inductee Name] fundamentally changed how self-service kiosks were deployed at scale by proving that unattended systems could operate reliably across thousands of locations while delivering measurable ROI.”
Focus:
-
Industry transformation
-
Scale or first-of-kind impact
-
Enduring influence (not just early participation)
Industry Role & Timeframe
Primary Role:
(e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, Product Architect, Standards Advocate)
Active Influence Period:
(e.g., 1998–2015, 2005–Present)
Primary Markets Served:
-
Retail
-
QSR
-
Transportation
-
Healthcare
-
Government
-
Entertainment
-
Financial Services
(select all that apply)
Measurable Impact
(This is the most important section — and often missing today)
Quantified Contributions (where available):
-
Approximate installations influenced or deployed: X,XXX – XX,XXX
-
Geographic reach: Countries / Regions
-
Years of continuous operation at scale: X+ years
-
Enterprise or household brand exposure: Yes / No
Industry “Firsts” or Breakthroughs:
-
First to introduce ____________________
-
First large-scale deployment in ____________________
-
First to normalize ____________________
What Changed Because of This Inductee
A before-and-after framing.
Before:
-
What the kiosk industry lacked, struggled with, or misunderstood
After:
-
What became standard practice, expected, or proven as viable
This section helps newer readers understand why the contribution mattered at the time, not just in hindsight.
Influence Beyond Their Own Company
Ripple Effects:
-
Inspired competing platforms or business models
-
Established design, service, or operational norms
-
Influenced standards, accessibility expectations, or procurement language
-
Created talent pipelines or industry leadership
This reinforces that the Hall of Fame is about ecosystem impact, not just corporate success.
Notable Deployments or Use Cases
(Bullet format works well)
-
Client / Brand / Vertical – Description of deployment significance
-
Client / Brand / Vertical – Why it mattered
-
Client / Brand / Vertical – Scale or innovation milestone
Longevity & Relevance
Is the impact still visible today?
☐ Yes – Directly
☐ Yes – Indirectly
☐ Primarily Historical
Brief explanation of how the inductee’s work still shapes modern self-service, automation, or unattended retail.
Industry Perspective (Optional Quote)
A short quote from a peer, customer, or industry analyst.
“Without [Name]’s contribution, large-scale kiosk deployments would have taken years longer to become viable.”
— Industry Peer
Why This Inductee Belongs in the Hall of Fame
A closing paragraph tying everything together.
This is the final justification, answering the question:
“If this person/company were removed from history, what would the kiosk industry have lost?”
Editorial Note (Optional)
Context for special cases:
-
Posthumous recognition
-
First corporate inductee
-
Recognition outside traditional kiosk definitions
Optional Enhancements (Recommended)
-
Timeline graphic
-
Install base map
-
“Then vs Now” comparison
-
Links to related Hall of Fame inductees
-
Embedded FAQ or schema for SEO
Addendum
Notable KioskCom & Self-Service Award Winners (Historical & Recent)
📌 Historical KioskCom Excellence Awards
(from early industry awards in the 2000s)
-
WebRaiser & The Axxess Group
Recognized in the KioskCom 2006 Excellence Awards for their work in financial self-service platforms addressing unbanked communities. Kiosk Marketplace
📌 Self Service Excellence Awards (Classic Deployments)
(Often presented at the KioskCom Self Service Expo)
-
NCR & Hertz — Best Travel/Hospitality Deployment
Kiosks in airport locations enabling streamlined car rental check-in/out, with usage rates >65% and expansive deployment across U.S. airports and Europe. Kiosk Marketplace
-
NCR MediKiosk with Adventist Health System — Best Healthcare Deployment
Patient self-check-in kiosks that reduced registration time, increased payment capture, and improved workflow. Kiosk Marketplace
-
Indigo Books & Music — Best Retail Deployment
“Next Generation Retail” kiosks responding to in-store customer purchase behavior, improving conversion and experience. Kiosk Marketplace
📌 Recent “Best of Self-Service & Kiosk” Winners (2024 / 2025)
These reflect the Self-Service Kiosk and Digital Signage Awards announced by the Kiosk Industry Group (often showcased at NRF):
Product & Deployment Winners:
-
KIOSK Information Systems — EK Series pedestal kiosk Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
Olea Kiosks — Hotel Check-In kiosk deployment Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
Elo – Tap-to-Pay Android AIO kiosk Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
ACRELEC K27 Single and Double Back QSR Kiosks Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
LG MRI Outdoor Wayfinding Smart City kiosk Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
Giada DK310 Jukebox units Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
Alpine Shoe Kiosk (retail self-service) Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
Olea Bill Pay kiosk (Franklin) Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
WelcomeWare Visitor Kiosks Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
Zhilai Smart Lockers (locker ecosystem) Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
LG CLOi Robot at Tulsa International Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
KIOSK Automated Returns Kiosk (Whole Foods) Self Service Kiosk Machine
-
Prestop Evolution Kiosk Self Service Kiosk Machine
*(This group represents innovation, design excellence, accessibility, and impactful deployments in modern self-service environments.)