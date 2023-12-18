Press Release – December Kiosk Industry

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Kiosk Industry Group announces the induction into the Kiosk Hall of Fame of three new individuals and one business. These contributors to the self-service industry and kiosks deserve to be honored. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.

We are very pleased to announce our first Business Inductee Kodak Moments . “No business has made a greater impact on the kiosk industry than K odak Moments ,” said Craig Allen Keefner , Kiosk Industry Group Manager and curator of the Kiosk Hall of Fame. “ Kodak Moments was the original global provider of kiosks.”

. “No business has made a greater impact on the kiosk industry than ,” said , Kiosk Industry Group Manager and curator of the Kiosk Hall of Fame. “ was the original global provider of kiosks.” Marsha Mazz – currently the Director at United Spinal Association, Marsha spent over 30 years with the U.S. Access Board. Marsha was instrumental in involving the KMA with the U.S. Board facilitating meetings and feedback.

– currently the Director at United Spinal Association, Marsha spent over 30 years with the U.S. Access Board. Marsha was instrumental in involving the KMA with the U.S. Board facilitating meetings and feedback. Matt Ater – Matt Ater has 30 years of experience in accessibility and is vice president of Vispero . Matt is a DEI advocate, blind, and dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities. He speaks about digital accessibility, kiosk usability, and inclusion at conferences such as CSUN, Disability:IN, and more.

– has 30 years of experience in accessibility and is vice president of . Matt is a DEI advocate, blind, and dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities. He speaks about digital accessibility, kiosk usability, and inclusion at conferences such as CSUN, Disability:IN, and more. Peter W. Jarvis — As one of the founding directors and shareholders, Peter joined Storm Interface in 1986. Working closely with the Trace Research and Engineering Center, Peter created a range of highly tactile and audible system navigation devices.

Trade Shows — NRF in NYC in January . We are 1602 at entrance to level 1. Over 100 kiosk companies listed, dates, location, booths to visit and info on passes that we can help with.

Featured Content This Month – Jay Burdette of Panasonic ClearConnect talks personalization and the benefits with self-order kiosks .

News

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for almost 28 years (two years before we retire). For all verticals, visit The Industry Group.

Thanks to the great companies who make this possible.

Media Contact:

Craig Keefner

(720)324-1837

[email protected]