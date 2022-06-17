Digital Signage Awards – Best of Show Awards InfoComm 2022

AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech&Learning Announce Winners of InfoComm Best of Show

Cindy Davis ( AVTechnology ) published

Excerpt:

If anyone has been wondering if the AV industry is back, walking the show floor at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, June 8 – 10 was enough to quell any doubt. As editors of Future’s AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning, we able to predict the success by the sheer number of Best of Show product nominations received. The percentage of entries to the more than 550 InfoComm exhibitors was greater than any year in recent history.

We pride ourselves in the integrity of our award programs. Each publication engages with AV/IT professionals who are expert in the technologies specific to categories we assign to them to evaluate. Our judges are CTS-certified technology managers, integrators and consultants. Except for a handful of entries that were done virtually this year, each product is evaluated during the first two days of the show.

AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech&Learning announce the winners of InfoComm 2022 Best of Show. Read the full article here.

A couple that caught our eye are:

Peerless-AV Xtreme 75 Outdoor Digital Signage Displays

Peerless-AV docs

There has never been an outdoor daylight readable display built to withstand the harsh outdoor elements like the Peerless-AV® Xtreme™ High Bright. Featuring a fully sealed, IP66 Rated design and a patented Dynamic Thermal Transfer™ System, Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays are fully protected against water, dust, moisture, and even insects. The display’s cover glass is optically bonded, which increases the perceived contrast ratio and cuts down on glare, providing amazing picture quality even in direct sunlight. With an operating temperature range of -31°F to 140°F, Xtreme Displays are designed to thrive year-round outside, without worry of extreme hot or cold temperature waves. This High Bright line of commercial displays offer 2500nits of light output to combat high ambient lighting conditions, while the ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness to optimize the power consumption and enhance the viewing experience. Providing unmatched capabilities, Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays are the perfect digital signage or entertainment solution for any professional application.

