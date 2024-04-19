Self Ordering Kiosk AI Assist – Clover

Self Ordering Kiosk AI Assist

Interested in AI for your self ordering kiosk? Then the new Clover POS kiosk by Nanonation (and Samsung) is a must read. Included is AI Tools Setup Guide pdf. These AI Enhancements will transform your ordering kiosk experience, from crafting enticing menu descriptions to attracting more users and providing the right upsell suggestions to every customer. Suggestive Selling on kiosks leads to an average increase in ticket size of 20.3%, and our new Smart Suggestive Selling feature makes prompting for suggestions as easy as one click!

