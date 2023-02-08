Self Service Benefits – The Benefits and Markets

Self Service Benefits

Good article by Elo on How to Meet Consumer Demand using Self Service. Includes an ROI calculator. Lays out the markets and the benefits for self service.

Excerpt: Many businesses have discovered that enabling self-service solutions for simple tasks can result in faster, more efficient, and more streamlined processes. Today’s digital-first consumers have come to the same conclusion. Self-service options give consumers autonomy, allowing them to access information and complete routine tasks on their own. The self-service demand stems from consumers who want to take care of business themselves and get on their way more quickly.

From Kiosk History Trivia — did you know Elo (or Elographics) sold its first touchscreen in 1971? Over 50 years ago.

Summary

The demand for self service just keeps growing and expanding. Quotes 2022 IBM study that 71% of consumers would like to use self-checkout

The markets that self service are expanding in include: QSR customers order and pay Hotel Check-In Transportation] Ticketing Retail in-store E-commerce management

The benefits realized are Better operational efficiency reduced labor costs reduced customer friction Manage e-commerce returns

The above matches up pretty closely to another benefits breakout

Revenue Increase Traffic Customer throughput Improved customer experience (is this revenue increase due to perhaps repeat business or expense reduction due to perhaps reduced refunds or food costs in remaking of items or both )

Expense reduction Labor reduction Speed (Reduced time to do something) Bottom line efficiency Better cost control

Future benefits Future technology flexibility (partner ecosystem enablement)



For more information on Elo solutions visit the Self Service page or email [email protected]

Video — case study at Kum&Go markets with Elo and Bite

More Posts











About Elo

Our product portfolio includes a broad selection of interactive touchscreen displays from 7-65 inches, all-in-one touchscreen computers, OEM touchscreens and touchscreen controllers and touchscreen monitors. You’ve used our product or been helped by an Elo touchscreen in gaming machines, interactive kiosks, hospitality systems, point-of-sale terminals, wayfinder displays, interactive retail displays and transportation applications just to name a few! For more information you can always email [email protected] — the email contact for Elo is [email protected]